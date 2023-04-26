The Sudanese army reveals a scheme for the rebel Rapid Support militia

Sudani Net:

The armed forces in Sudan said, on Tuesday, that the rebel militia had violated their attempts to carry out additional mobilization operations for their forces from Kordofan and Darfur, via the Export Street.

She explained that the step comes in an attempt to supply their forces with ammunition from their warehouse area in Al-Jili.

And she added, “All attempts failed and turned into military calamities for them,” and she added, “The situation in all states is completely stable.”

