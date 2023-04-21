The Sudanese celebrate the holiday in Cairo.. and their eyes are on Khartoum – Al-Ghad TV

With the exception of the Sultanate of Oman and the western part of Libya, the Arab and Islamic world celebrated today, Friday, the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

The manifestations of celebration were evident in various countries, between wearing new clothes, performing Eid prayers, family gatherings, hiking and travel.

However, the Saudis conveyed the atmosphere of the feast to the communication sites, through two different hashtags, namely, “Kashkhat Al-Eid” and “Collective Coma”, which occupied two advanced positions in the list of interests in the Kingdom on Twitter.

Kashkha Al-Eid.. Elegance in the Saudi way

The Saudis were keen to display the Eid clothes in a group of pictures, showing the elegance of the owners of the pictures and the quality of their coordination of the new clothes.

And an account bearing the name “Reem” on Twitter posted a group of photos attached to a comment: “It is not a condition that we repeat and wear a dress. We must change a little.”

It is not a condition that we repeat and wear a dress. We must change a little.

As for “Badr Al-Harthy,” he published a tweet asking his friends and followers to publish pictures of “Kashkha Al-Eid” without filters or glasses.

Show me Kashkha Al-Ayed without glasses and without filters

While “Khaled Al-Sharari” published a group picture of his young daughters dressed in new Eid clothes, commenting on it: “The look of my heart’s sweets.”

And it seems that the feast, and despite being a season of joy, did not pass quietly for everyone, so an account bearing the name “Muhammad Abu Hedaya” published a picture of him while he was lying sick on a hospital bed and commented on it, saying: “The bruise of the feast, praise be to God, I returned safely .. God does not show you anything bad, and every year you are fine, and my country is Dia.”

The Eid cough, praise be to God, returned safely..

The Eid cough, praise be to God, returned safely..

May God not show you anything bad. Happy new year. My homeland is Diaa

Collective coma.. laziness during the day of Eid

And as part of the Saudis’ celebrations of Eid Al-Fitr, the “collective coma” hashtag, which carries a sense of humor, commented comically on the state of laziness and the tendency to sleep and remain motionless, after a long evening before the day of Eid, followed by early tasks represented in going to the Eid prayer early and from Then off to the family appointments that take place on the day of Eid.

And an account bearing the name “Saad” published a picture of a kangaroo sitting lazily in the sun, and attached it to a comment: “Good evening, I don’t know morning.

#The _ collective _ coma

Good evening, good morning There is someone who sends his feasts and I do not go back to sleep

As for “Shusho Al-Harthy,” she posted a tweet, through which she says that her family, and because of the “collective coma,” decided to postpone the family gathering until the second day of the holiday: “Praise be to God, the Great Friday of the family decided to make it the second Eid. #The _ collective _ coma».

Praise be to God, the Friday of the big family decided to keep it for the second Eid

Praise be to God, the Friday of the big family decided to keep it for the second Eid

And the night after Big Friday is all because

And an account bearing the name “Awad Al-Qarni” published a tweet on Twitter, in which he said: “The majority are awake, but say who is right?”