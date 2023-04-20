Home » The Sudanese Council of Ministers congratulates Eid Al-Fitr and announces the holiday
The Sudanese Council of Ministers congratulates Eid Al-Fitr and announces the holiday

Sudani Net:

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers congratulates the Sudanese people on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, asking God Almighty to return it and our country to enjoy security, stability and tranquility, and announces the continuation of the holiday throughout the country until next Thursday corresponding to 4/27/2023 AD, provided that the workers go to work on the morning of Sunday corresponding to 2023 4/30 pm.

Cabinet notification
April 20, 2023 AD

