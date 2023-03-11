Sudani Net:

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the recovery of a number of citizens, “two women and three children,” from Sudanese families who previously joined ISIS in Syria.

According to the official Sudan Agency, the outcome is the first batch of nationals currently detained in northern Syria.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that thanks to the efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our mission in Damascus and other relevant authorities, Sudan has recovered a number of Sudanese citizens (two women and three children) from Sudanese families who previously joined ISIS in Syria, and made it clear that they represent a first batch. One of the nationals currently detained in northern Syria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this first batch represents the result of continuous efforts made by the Government of Sudan over several years, with the support and backing of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Government of Sudan is continuing its efforts to return all Sudanese detained in northern Syria to the homeland.

