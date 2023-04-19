The Sudanese Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to consider the “rapid support” force as a rebel force against the state

Sudani Net:

Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Media and Spokesperson Department.

press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to the international community, represented by the United Nations, the African Union and all other regional organizations, to condemn the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces against the Sudanese Armed Forces, as the latter is the official and legitimate institution responsible for the stability and maintenance of peace and security in the Republic of Sudan, which represents the safety valve for stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the United Nations to condemn the rebel forces for their deployment and continuation of fighting in cities and residential areas, which endangers civilians, including women and children.

Issued in Khartoum

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

