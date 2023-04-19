Home » The Sudanese Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to consider the “rapid support” force as a rebel force against the state
News

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to consider the “rapid support” force as a rebel force against the state

by admin
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry calls on the international community to consider the “rapid support” force as a rebel force against the state

Sudani Net:

Republic of Sudan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Media and Spokesperson Department.
press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to the international community, represented by the United Nations, the African Union and all other regional organizations, to condemn the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces against the Sudanese Armed Forces, as the latter is the official and legitimate institution responsible for the stability and maintenance of peace and security in the Republic of Sudan, which represents the safety valve for stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the United Nations to condemn the rebel forces for their deployment and continuation of fighting in cities and residential areas, which endangers civilians, including women and children.

Issued in Khartoum
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  The father of the Democratic Party crowns Enrico Letta as secretary

You may also like

The latest progress of the Changfeng Hospital fire...

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – INTENSIVE...

Zelensky is discussing with the Speaker of the...

‘Slamming the door’ of Nicaragua to the new...

Time reviews – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Bagadó: grenade detonated in a controlled manner

The trial of the Hangzhou girl’s death case...

when is the next shock? From Investing.com

Domestic ESG bond issuance balance exceeded 200 trillion...

A man was hit by a truck in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy