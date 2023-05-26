Home » The Sudanese Minister of Defense announces the general mobilization and summons the pensioners of the regular forces and those who can bear arms
by admin
Sudani Net:

The Sudanese Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General “Yasin Ibrahim,” announced today, in a statement broadcast by Sudan TV, the summoning of the reserve forces from the pensioners of the regular forces and everyone who can bear arms, in the face of the rebel Rapid Support militia, which resorted to urban warfare.
The Minister of Defense confirmed the army’s ability to confront the Rapid Support militia, but their storming of residential neighborhoods and citizens’ homes and their targeting of regulars in these neighborhoods, whether they are in service or pension, requires dealing with them by arming pensioners and those who are able to carry weapons.

