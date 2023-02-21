[The Epoch Times, February 21, 2023]Recently, Wu Xianxin, party secretary and director of the Panjin City Education Bureau in Liaoning Province, passed away. The official staff of the CCP said that Wu Xianxin’s death was an accident, but did not disclose the specific cause of death. The incident triggered heated discussions on the Internet.

On February 21, topics related to the accidental death of the director of the Liaoning Panjin Education Bureau appeared on the mainland Weibo and Baidu hot searches. According to the news, netizens in Panjin City said that Wu Xianxin, secretary of the party group and director of the city’s education bureau, passed away a few days ago.

“Jimu News” reported on the 21st that calls to Wu Xianxin’s office were not answered. A staff member of the Panjin Education Bureau confirmed that Wu Xianxin had indeed passed away, and his death was an accident. The staff did not disclose the specific cause of Wu Xianxin’s death.

Wu Xianxin, over 50 years old, a member of the Communist Party of China, served as the deputy secretary of the Education Work Committee of the Panjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the party group and director of the Panjin Education Bureau. Career Development Service Center), Municipal Standardized Primary and Secondary Schools School-running Behavior Management Office.

According to official information from the Panjin Education Bureau, Wu Xianxin’s last public appearance was on February 17, when he attended and delivered a speech at the 2023 Education Work Conference of Panjin City.

Since Wu Xianxin’s specific cause of death is unknown, netizens have speculated.

Local netizen “It’s your Tingzi”: “I got stuck in a broken shoe, stood outside the window and fell down. Everyone in Panjin knows about it.” He fell to his death in a hotel.” Tanuki likes to go to the ends of the earth: “It’s strange that I have to reveal the cause of death. It’s really embarrassing for a state official to die like this.”

Another local netizen said: “It’s not considered a suicide, but it was an accident, because the accident was so disgraceful that we didn’t report it.”

Kyushu pastoralist: “If there was a positive death, it would have been taken out to create a typical model. If you hide it and don’t say it, it will make people think about it.” Such a big dream_: “Accidents are accidents. Hiding them will make people suspicious. I dare not even say the reason for his death.”

The old uncle doesn’t know how to drink: “I’m starting to abandon the car again.”

Editor in charge: Xiao Lusheng