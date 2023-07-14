Home » The Sultanate of Oman calls on both sides of the conflict in Sudan to abide by a ceasefire
The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to abide by the ceasefire.

In a statement issued today, Friday, the ministry expressed its appreciation for the efforts led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to hold a summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries, in support of efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peaceful solution that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability and to preserve their gains and capabilities.

The Omani Foreign Ministry called on the Sudanese parties to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid, and to affirm full respect for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and not to interfere in its internal affairs.

