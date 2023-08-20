Home » The Summer Focus 2023 of Clust-ER Build — Companies
News

The Summer Focus 2023 of Clust-ER Build — Companies

by admin
The Summer Focus 2023 of Clust-ER Build — Companies

Appointment at the end of August for Summer Focus 2023. A series of webinars dedicated to topical issues such as the impact of climate change on the safety of infrastructures, new ways of living and the opportunities of the digital transition.

The initiative is curated by Clust-ER Build and aims to deepen knowledge on relevant contemporary issues. We start on August 29 with the first webinar dedicated to International innovation ecosystem: a bridge between Emilia-Romagna and São Paulo Brazil. The institutional greetings of Vincenzo Collaregional councilor for economic development and green economy; Marcello Balzanipresident Clust-ER Build; Marcelo Pessoafull professor at the University of São Paulo Polytechnic School (EPUSP) and Vanzolini Foundation (Sao Paulo – Brazil).

Followed by speeches by Cesare Massaro (Fondazione Vanzolini) on Clust-ER Build and the initiatives
innovative and collaborative in the Brazilian AEC market; Teresa Bagnoli (drea manager – AREA
Investments and Construction) on The ecosystem of innovation and the construction area. Finally the strategic lines of the Clust-ER Build with Silvia Rossi (manager Clust-ER Build), Claudius Mazzotti (chair value chain SICUCI), Lena Ferrari (recommend Clust-ER Build).

The other webinars are dedicated to Climate change and infrastructure security (August 29); New ways of living. The new social and economic balances: an inevitable path for the recovery of the economy (August 30); BIM&Digital&Digital Twin. The opportunities of digitization for cultural heritage (August 31).

> The full programme

See also  Man defied police and broke down in tears when he was captured

You may also like

Things turned around! This time, the landlord, not...

Former President Jimmy Carter in Final Chapter, Grandson...

They burn motorcycles of alleged thieves in the...

UNITED NATIONS PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS (UNPSA). Applications 2020...

Criminal organizations clashed in Istanbul: 1 dead

Japanese Prime Minister Visits Fukushima Plant Amid Controversy...

An elegant combination

Torrential Rains Cause Severe Flooding in Mainland China,...

stopped and reported by the local police

CAF Cup prelim: ASCK held in check by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy