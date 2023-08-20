The Summer Focus 2023 of Clust-ER Build — Companies

Appointment at the end of August for Summer Focus 2023. A series of webinars dedicated to topical issues such as the impact of climate change on the safety of infrastructures, new ways of living and the opportunities of the digital transition.

The initiative is curated by Clust-ER Build and aims to deepen knowledge on relevant contemporary issues. We start on August 29 with the first webinar dedicated to International innovation ecosystem: a bridge between Emilia-Romagna and São Paulo Brazil. The institutional greetings of Vincenzo Collaregional councilor for economic development and green economy; Marcello Balzanipresident Clust-ER Build; Marcelo Pessoafull professor at the University of São Paulo Polytechnic School (EPUSP) and Vanzolini Foundation (Sao Paulo – Brazil).

Followed by speeches by Cesare Massaro (Fondazione Vanzolini) on Clust-ER Build and the initiatives

innovative and collaborative in the Brazilian AEC market; Teresa Bagnoli (drea manager – AREA

Investments and Construction) on The ecosystem of innovation and the construction area. Finally the strategic lines of the Clust-ER Build with Silvia Rossi (manager Clust-ER Build), Claudius Mazzotti (chair value chain SICUCI), Lena Ferrari (recommend Clust-ER Build).

The other webinars are dedicated to Climate change and infrastructure security (August 29); New ways of living. The new social and economic balances: an inevitable path for the recovery of the economy (August 30); BIM&Digital&Digital Twin. The opportunities of digitization for cultural heritage (August 31).

> The full programme

