The summer opening hours of municipal libraries and archives

MUNICIPAL LIBRARIES AND ARCHIVES – Changes planned for July and August 2023

During the summer period, some structures of the Libraries and Archives Service of the Municipality of Ferrara will temporarily change the opening hours to the public:

Ariostea Library: from 7 to 19 August 2023 opening only in the morning: from Monday to Friday 9-13.30; Saturday 9-13;

George Bassani Library: from 1 to 31 August 2023 closed on Wednesday afternoons;

Gianni Rodari Library: closed from 7 to 12 August 2023;

Aldo Luppi Library: closed from 16 to 22 August 2023;

Tebaldi Library: closed from 21 to 25 August 2023;

Children’s library of Casa Niccolini: in July and August 2023 it will observe the following opening hours: Tuesday and Thursday 15-19, Wednesday and Friday 9-13.

Library of the Centro Studi Bassaniani: closed from 7 to 19 August 2023;

Municipal Historical Archive: closed from 7 to 18 August 2023.

The weekly rest day (Monday) of the Bassani, Luppi, Rodari and Tebaldi libraries remains unchanged.

Monday 14 August 2023 all facilities of the Libraries and Archives Service will remain closed at the disposal of the City Council, within the framework of the provisions on working days between midweek holidays.

Per info consult the website of the Libraries and Archives Service for timetables and activities of the individual structures http://archibiblio.comune.fe.it/.

(Communication by the Libraries and Archives Service of the Municipality of Ferrara)

Downloadable images:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

