The summoned of the Colombian National Team for friendlies of June FIFA date

Julián Andrés Santa

The technical director of the older Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, delivered the list of players called up for the two friendlies on the June FIFA date, where the Tricolor will face Iraq on Friday, June 16 at 2 in the afternoon and the 20 of the same month against Germany.

WITH SEVERAL NEWS

Among the main absences are David Ospina, Radamel Falcao García and James Rodríguez, who has not yet defined his future. In addition, those who have previously been back, such as Yerry Mina and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, as well as Luis Díaz, already recovered from his injury.

In the same way, Yaser Asprilla, Óscar Cortés and Andrés Salazar, who recently played in the U-20 World Cup with Colombia in Argentina, are added.

Those summoned must join the concentration in Spain on June 9.

THESE ARE THE CALLS

Goalkeepers: Álvaro Montero – Millonarios FC (COL), Camilo Vargas – Atlas FC (MEX), Kevin Mier – Atlético Nacional (COL).

Defenders: Andrés Salazar – Atlético Nacional (COL), Daniel Muñoz – KRC Genk (BEL), Dávinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur (ING), Deiver Machado – RC Lens (FRA), Jhon Lucumí – Bologna FC (ITA), Juan David Mosquera – Portland Timbers (USA), Yerry Mina – Everton (ENG), Yérson Mosquera – Cincinnati FC (USA)

Midfielders: Jéfferson Lerma – AFC Bournemouth (ING), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado – Juventus (ITA), Jorge Carrascal – CSKA Moscow (RUS), Kevin Castaño – Águilas Doradas (COL), Matheus Uribe – Al Sadd (QTR), Óscar Cortés – Millionaires FC (COL), Wilmar Barrios – Zenit (RUS).

Forwards: Diego Valoyes – Talleres de Córdoba (ARG), Jhon Arias – Fluminense (BRA), Luis Díaz – Liverpool FC (ING), Mateo Cassierra – Zenit (RUS), Rafael Santos Borré – Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE), Yáser Asprilla – Watford FC (ENG).