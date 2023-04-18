THE SUN OF THE FUTURE – When the best is behind us

The cast of “Il Sol dell’Avvenire” by Nanni Moretti

Crazy nostalgia. Everything, in the new movie by Nanni Moretti, exudes a past that is certainly better than the present and that confronts us with a future that seems fuzzy and incomprehensible. That Sol dell’Avvenire, perhaps, was none other than the present, that present lived by the generation of the director and who left after the Second World War. It was the present the brightest moment and we didn’t realize it. A today enlightened by the desire to do our best, in cinema, in politics, in love, in life in general.

Moretti’s film is the usual mix of times and stories: three films in one that also visually intertwine. In the present the director Moretti, married for 40 years to his producer Margherita Buy, shoots a film set in 1956 where it tells the story of the Soviet invasion of Hungary seen and experienced in a section of the PCI. Through the eyes and stories of Ennio, a journalist from L’Unità (Silvio Orlando) also secretary of the section, and those of Vera, Barbora Bobulova, a communist active in the suburban community. But there is a third, and not new, desire to tell about Moretti: the intention of making a love film, always set in a brighter past full of Italian songs, in which the director enters himself to suggest the jokes of the protagonists, those jokes that we all wanted to say to avoid “wasting the opportunities we had”, as the beloved Battiato says.

Nanni Moretti he seems really fed up, bored by a present controlled, even in the cinema, by the algorithms of the platforms, capable only of a numerical evaluation (they watch us in 190 countries they repeat endlessly) and rarely a qualitative one. A present in which a young actor in his film does not know of the existence of the Communist Party in Italy, the largest in the world in a democracy. A party that has made the history of the country and capable, like few others, of tearing ties with Moscow in the aftermath of the invasion of Hungary.

Moretti’s vision is always lucid, a little gloomy and less brilliant, but always able to make us think with three films within a film and several quotations and self-quotations, above all Palombella Rossa, from the critical catchphrase “do you remember” transformed into a conscious “I remember” up to the song sung in chorus by the troupe or the song like “…and I’ll come looking for you” belted out in the car next to a Margherita Buy who struggles not to burst out laughing at any moment other. The film closes with one last great tribute that we are not here to tell but which reaches the peak of nostalgia and manages, even in the less tender, to make the eyes moisten.