Pereira beat Pasto 3-0 and remains at the top of the championship
Julian Andres Santa
With the popular chant of ‘we want to be champions this year’, this is how the Deportivo Pereira women’s players left the field quite excited. Yesterday they once again had a great afternoon in which they thrashed Deportivo Pasto 3-0 at home, with the rival’s own goal after a cross from a corner kick by Ana Milé González and scores by the Villegas sisters, Valeria and Alejandra.
The super leaders
Those directed by Carlos Ariel Osorio remain the only leaders of the contest with 13 points out of 15 in dispute. In addition, they achieved their fourth victory and continue to win the hearts of the Pereira fans who yesterday accompanied them in good numbers at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.
forceful and effective
It is no coincidence the great moment of the Deportivo Pereira female players, who last season were very close to the final and kept a large percentage of the base roster, giving respect and support to the processes, as well as credibility and opportunity, which they make the most of it and ratify it on the field.
Given:
The next date the red auri will visit Millonarios on Monday, March 13 at 3:15 in the afternoon at El Campín in Bogotá.
Synthesis
PEREIRA
Sofia Buitrago
Ana Maria Guzman
Angelica Ordonez
Laura Orozco
Camila Correa
July Cardenas
Katherine Valbuena
Ana Mile González
Greicy Landazuri
valentina rojas
Valeria Villegas
DT: Carlos Ariel Osorio
MEAL
Anacely Matabanchoy
Elizabeth Angle
Eliana Quinones
Stephanie Navas
Helen Diaz
Mabel Matabanchoy
Fernanda Gómez
Alejandra Ararat
Yailyn Medina
Angie Cano
Helen Sevillano