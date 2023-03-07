Pereira beat Pasto 3-0 and remains at the top of the championship

Julian Andres Santa

With the popular chant of ‘we want to be champions this year’, this is how the Deportivo Pereira women’s players left the field quite excited. Yesterday they once again had a great afternoon in which they thrashed Deportivo Pasto 3-0 at home, with the rival’s own goal after a cross from a corner kick by Ana Milé González and scores by the Villegas sisters, Valeria and Alejandra.

The super leaders

Those directed by Carlos Ariel Osorio remain the only leaders of the contest with 13 points out of 15 in dispute. In addition, they achieved their fourth victory and continue to win the hearts of the Pereira fans who yesterday accompanied them in good numbers at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

forceful and effective

It is no coincidence the great moment of the Deportivo Pereira female players, who last season were very close to the final and kept a large percentage of the base roster, giving respect and support to the processes, as well as credibility and opportunity, which they make the most of it and ratify it on the field.

Given:

The next date the red auri will visit Millonarios on Monday, March 13 at 3:15 in the afternoon at El Campín in Bogotá.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Sofia Buitrago

Ana Maria Guzman

Angelica Ordonez

Laura Orozco

Camila Correa

July Cardenas

Katherine Valbuena

Ana Mile González

Greicy Landazuri

valentina rojas

Valeria Villegas

DT: Carlos Ariel Osorio

MEAL

Anacely Matabanchoy

Elizabeth Angle

Eliana Quinones

Stephanie Navas

Helen Diaz

Mabel Matabanchoy

Fernanda Gómez

Alejandra Ararat

Yailyn Medina

Angie Cano

Helen Sevillano