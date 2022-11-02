Listen to the audio version of the article

The “reshaping” of the Superbonus that is making its way into the budget law grid could bring the incentive down from 110 to 100%. But it could also change the audience: the new superbonus would in fact reopen the doors of tax aid even to single-family homes, as long as they are used as a first home by owners within a certain income threshold. These are the guidelines on which the Ministry of Economy is moving in an attempt to bring together two contrasting needs.

Protect public finance balances

The first is to protect the public finance balances of the coming years from too heavy impacts caused by the race for the incentive, which has already totaled over 51 billion interventions admitted as deductions while for 2023-2028 the public budget puts almost 20 less available. However, this restyling work must at the same time avoid a political backlash in the world of property owners who have always been at the center of the attention of the center-right.

Income rates and limits are still being defined, and their final structure will obviously depend on the overall framework of the resources available in a budget law which, however, has the battle against the blows of inflation on families at the center of priorities. and businesses, to which three-quarters of the financial effort will go. All the rest of the measures will have to make their way into the residual space, which, moreover, in the intentions of Palazzo Chigi and Mef will not be financed by the additional deficit reserved for combating expensive energy.

The modalities of a possible new intervention to relaunch the credit transfer market remain to be clarified, which despite the latest corrections introduced by the Aid-bis decree is still struggling with the difficulties linked to the liability mechanism, as confirmed by the latest sentences of the Criminal Cassation which reaffirmed the legitimacy of the seizure of false credit also in the hands of assignees who did not in any way participate in the fraud.

The energy chapter

However, the energy chapter remains decisive for the overall composition of the maneuver. In two ways. The first unknown concerns the actual ability to translate into practice the general agreement reached in the EU on dynamic gas price corridor. If the community umbrella proves effective, according to the government, a way will be found to rethink the aid mechanism, especially as regards small businesses, bars and restaurants, which would prefer support in the form of direct aid. while the tax credit remains more suitable for medium and large companies that have greater fiscal capacity.