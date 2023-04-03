Home News the Superintendency will bring its own officials
News

the Superintendency will bring its own officials

by admin
the Superintendency will bring its own officials

After the arrival of Pablo Jaramillo as comptroller manager of the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emduparlast week began the restructuring of the company.

Saturday, emdupate confirmed the arrival of two new officials. First, the new took possession Head of Production, Fabian Mendoza, a sanitary and environmental engineer, with 20 years of experience in plant, network and environmental services issues. The new official is a native of Bucaramanga. Fabian Mendoza replaces the Engineer Luis Jacome.

He also came to the company Emily Narvaez Chinchia as Head of Business Management. Narváez is a professional in International Economic Relations, with 17 years of experience in public companies.

We have a chance to save emdupate and it is now, paying the bill. I am convinced that if we all row towards the same addressthis will bring the satisfaction of the optimal sanitation and economic support of this great company“said the new boss. Emily Narvaez came to replace Carlos Villero.

STRUCTURAL CHANGES

However, EL PILÓN learned that more changes are coming, mainly from the head of Areas. The former manager in charge of Emdupar and who served as head of Property Administration, Edwar Gómez, would have resigned from his position.

In total, around 7 heads of areas would leave the company, who would be replaced by officials from the Superintendency of Public Services.

See also  Sun Chunlan: Scientifically, accurately and solidly do a good job in epidemic prevention and control to ensure the health and safety of the people during the "Two Festivals"

would be replaced Camilo José Namen, Head of User Service; Miguel Barrigas, head of the Commercial Loss Division; Ana Carolina Berrocal Mendez, Head of Commercial Control Divisionand the Secretary General, Armando Vega.

WHAT HAS CHANGED IN EMDUPAR?

Emdupar is a company in crisis due to the growth of its liabilities, little collection and lack of management. THE PYLON He consulted with company sources, who indicated that with the arrival of experienced professionals it is possible that the financial and operational results will improve.

Public service companies must move some indicators, but in emdupate those indicators did not move because the strategies were not effective. The company was a ship without a direction. Now that people with experience in public services are coming, it is expected that implement strategies effective to move those indicators that they were behind“said a company source.

You may also like

Patrick Graichen: The man who wants your heating

Raúl Padilla, former rector of the University of...

Captured in Yopal alleged member of the Clan...

A Bold Step Forward. Regions Foundation, Jefferson State...

Afternoon of coffee and table wine

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Monday

Roland Weber is now calling the shots on...

Press review of Monday April 03, 2023: Controversy...

A stop for minors in Ibagué.

Coach changes nine and ten in LaLiga: Espanyol...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy