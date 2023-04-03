After the arrival of Pablo Jaramillo as comptroller manager of the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emduparlast week began the restructuring of the company.

Saturday, emdupate confirmed the arrival of two new officials. First, the new took possession Head of Production, Fabian Mendoza, a sanitary and environmental engineer, with 20 years of experience in plant, network and environmental services issues. The new official is a native of Bucaramanga. Fabian Mendoza replaces the Engineer Luis Jacome.

He also came to the company Emily Narvaez Chinchia as Head of Business Management. Narváez is a professional in International Economic Relations, with 17 years of experience in public companies.

“We have a chance to save emdupate and it is now, paying the bill. I am convinced that if we all row towards the same addressthis will bring the satisfaction of the optimal sanitation and economic support of this great company“said the new boss. Emily Narvaez came to replace Carlos Villero.

STRUCTURAL CHANGES

However, EL PILÓN learned that more changes are coming, mainly from the head of Areas. The former manager in charge of Emdupar and who served as head of Property Administration, Edwar Gómez, would have resigned from his position.

In total, around 7 heads of areas would leave the company, who would be replaced by officials from the Superintendency of Public Services.

would be replaced Camilo José Namen, Head of User Service; Miguel Barrigas, head of the Commercial Loss Division; Ana Carolina Berrocal Mendez, Head of Commercial Control Divisionand the Secretary General, Armando Vega.

WHAT HAS CHANGED IN EMDUPAR?

Emdupar is a company in crisis due to the growth of its liabilities, little collection and lack of management. THE PYLON He consulted with company sources, who indicated that with the arrival of experienced professionals it is possible that the financial and operational results will improve.

“Public service companies must move some indicators, but in emdupate those indicators did not move because the strategies were not effective. The company was a ship without a direction. Now that people with experience in public services are coming, it is expected that implement strategies effective to move those indicators that they were behind“said a company source.