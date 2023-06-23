The Superintendency will liquidate Emdupar if it does not reach an agreement with the workers

On Friday morning, during the presentation of the final diagnosis, the Superintendency of Residential Public Services reported that if before July 2 they do not reach an agreement with the workers they will liquidate the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar.

“The only possibility to save it is for the workers to negotiate the collective agreement under conditions of a decrease in the salary factor. That is essential. We don’t talk about salaries. The salary factor is 2.57. If it is not negotiated, the company is liquidated”, explained Hugo Guanumen Pacheco, director of Intervened Entities of the Superservicios.

Currently, the 57% of Emdupar’s income They are used to pay for working conditions, and the other percentage for operation, which makes the company unsustainable.

The norm conditions the Superintendence to make a decision before July 2nd. In case of not reach an agreement they will liquidate Emdupar. In the contrary case, that the workers accept a reduction in their benefits, the Superservicios would initiate a rescue plan through an intervening agent.

The Superintendent of Public Services, Dagoberto Quiroga, pointed out that in this case, another public or private entity would not be sought, but an association would be made between the National Government, the Government of Cesar and the Mayor of Valledupar. “It is clear to us that the company is saved if the Emdupar workers decide so”, commented Hugo Guanumen.

WORKERS VERSION

During the presentation of the report in the Crispín Villazón auditorium, the workers raised their voices when the hot potato was thrown at them and accused the political class.

In this sense, the director of Intervened Entities pointed out that Emdupar had become the petty cash of politicians. “The company lost its roots as the patrimony of the vallenatos and a company was left loose to personal interests. It lost its value chain”, he maintained.

THE TOILET

The officials of the Superintendency highlighted a point: the cleaning operation represented a detriment to Valledupar. “It is a very sad thing that we have lost the direct operation of the toilet”He said Director of intervened entities.

The cleanup has two components: the landfill and the operation. Emdupar supervises the service, but it only represents $57 million.

The operation was contracted with Aseo del Norte. Emdupar only has a 10% stake. A study by the Comptroller General of the Nation shared by the Superservicios determined that from 2002 to 2020, Emdupar has received $400 million in dividends for its participation in North Toilet. On the other hand, Aseo del Norte has had income of $298,000 million pesos for operating income.

For the final disposition it was Hired Upar Toilet. Emdupar has a 5% share. The public company handed over a 130-hectare lot for them to operate the sanitary landfill with nothing in return.

“We took action with the manager of the sanitary landfill and informed him that we could not find the legal support that Emdupar did not receive a lease or compensation for the lot”, said the director of Intervened Entities.

According to a financial year of the Superservicios, a 2023 the company in charge of the sanitary landfill should have contributed around $10,000 million to Emdupar only for rent.

By Deivis Caro– [email protected]

