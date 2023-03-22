The first thing I must express in this new opportunity for life is to thank God for enlightening the health professionals to direct the procedures that led to my recovery, as well as thank all my friends who prayed for my healthalthough it still persists in my aftermath, I have once again been encouraged to continue sending ecological messages, which is what the inhabitants of planet earth mainly need, which is what I especially know and have learned for more than 40 years.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROBLEMS

After the exordium and without further ado we will refer to what profusely besieges us for more than 20 years, such is the subject of environmental problems. With concern it is observed how in different regions of Colombia, especially in the rainy seasons, unfortunate situations originated by the deterioration of nature.

To begin with, it can be stated that it is evident that this condition It has been devastating in many parts of the country, but, for years, almost fifteen years, not only by us, but by multitudes of compatriots, we have been expressing serious concerns about the suffering that we must face due to the lack of prevention, and non-compliance with the regulations provided for in the laws environmental protection in favor of nature out of respect for it.

INDISCRIMINATE DEFORESTATION

Several times, for example, we have insisted on the serious situation in some areas of the country, especially where, with the approval of the authorities, an intense deforestation campaign has been carried out, destroying the vegetation layer for the benefit of those who exploit the business of quarries and certain crops in inclined areas.

These activities have simultaneously formed slums around the workplaces, because, in addition, they are subhuman living conditions of the poor workers subjected to the rule of those who enjoy dubious licenses issued by the authorities, especially by the mayors.

In winter, stones and mud cover vast tracts of low-lying land in popular neighborhoods, and yet, from then until now, nothing has been done to resolve ostensible difficulties and thus prevent further tragedies of greater proportions.

MISSING CONTROLS

As has become customary, the controls remain unanswered and the well-known manifestations of the bureaucrats on duty in the sense that the authorities will take drastic measures against the violators or people who destroy natural resources, never resolve the dramatic losses, including many lives of innocent citizens unprotected by the State.

Every time we observe higher dangers and worse outcomes than those presented in previous years, that is, we observe them with very disastrous characteristics.

We are convinced that the more people talk on this reference the recovery is nonebringing as a consequence a lot of contaminated water that causes epidemics.

To the above we add that we lack the minimum conditions to carry out rescue operations despite the good will of the Red Cross, your chances of help are relative; the firefighters have rudimentary equipment, the police are not prepared for avalanches and floods, and worse still, the citizenry is virgin in these matters.

Also, let’s say that in Colombia we have not adopted the leading measures to correct these errors.

THE CAUSES OF TRAGEDIES

As there are abundant examples, the only thing we have to do is reiterate with anguish that, here in large part, tragedies happen for lack of foresight. Be careful with the situation right bank of the Guatapuri river that is talked about so much every day.

We are clear that in Colombia the risk management units were created to keep us informed about the disaster Risks, and of course, this with the purpose of generating reduction strategies and response to emergencies in the national territory, that is, they sought with it the permanent protection disasters in order to prevent damage from being caused.

“We are already warned that nature without making a lot of noise passes a collection account.”

However, every day we see destruction and victims, mind you, these units created for prevention almost do not operate and as we have said before, disasters at the national level are greater every day; This entity has been given the name of the National System for the Prevention and Attention of Disasters (SNPAD) through the Law 1523 of 2012.

In short, everything is presented for not following the guidelines that are established so that our human actions do not go beyond natural laws.

We are already warned that nature without making much noise passes a collection account or invoice as Shakira says in her song when its conditions are violated And of course, she doesn’t cry. Following these reflections, we will surely live tasty.

BY: HERNÁN MAESTRE MARTÍNEZ/SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN