The supermarket announced that the 1 yuan banknote will be withdrawn from history, causing heated discussions. Netizens called it too sudden: the official response is not true

Recently, some netizens posted that they were “informed by the supermarket that ‘the central bank has officially notified that the one-yuan banknote will be withdrawn from the stage of history'”, which aroused heated discussion and widespread concern among netizens. On February 24, the Yikelong supermarket chain in Xihu Management District, Changde City, Hunan Province responded that the situation is true and customers can apply for membership cards for free.

The central bank’s financial service hotline customer service replied to the upstream news: At present, the fifth set of RMB one-yuan banknotes is still in circulation, and there is no withdrawal situation. Changde City West Lake Management District Municipal Supervision Bureau responded: “The staff will intervene in the investigation.”

On the 25th, in response to this matter, Nie Weichang, a practicing lawyer in Chongqing, told upstream news reporters: “The merchant is suspected of false propaganda. According to the relevant provisions of the “Consumer Rights Protection Law”, the operator provides consumers with the quality, performance, and use of relevant goods or services. , validity period and other information shall be true and comprehensive, and false or misleading publicity shall not be used.

It is a violation of the “Consumer Rights Protection Law” for merchants to make false propaganda and mislead consumers to enter the store for consumption or provide services. “