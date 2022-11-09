Due to the combined effect of multiple factors, the seasonal increase in supply is obvious, and the price of pigs may gradually fall——

Guaranteed supply of live pigs

Since the beginning of this year, national hog and pork prices have continued to rise. Monitoring data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that on November 8, the average price of pork in the national agricultural wholesale market was 34.61 yuan/kg, up 8.2% from 32 yuan/kg on September 30. At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently stated that the current live pig production situation is generally good, and the market supply is guaranteed. What is the reason for the rise in pig prices?

“The current tight supply of pork and the rapid rise in pig prices have a certain relationship with farmers’ reluctance to sell and secondary fattening. It is due to factors such as reduction in sow production capacity and rising costs since July 2021. and seasonal increases,” Zhu Zengyong, a researcher at the Beijing Institute of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, told reporters.

This year’s continuous rise in pig prices began at the end of March, and there was a rapid rise from late June to early July. From mid-July to the end of August, it entered a stable period of steady and slightly rising. After entering September, a second wave of increases began. From the perspective of weekly prices, in the 500 bazaars monitored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the price of live pigs fell slightly for 3 consecutive weeks after rising to 22.51 yuan/kg in the third week of July, and fell to 21.52 yuan/kg in the second week of August. After the kilogram, it rose again for 11 consecutive weeks. In the fourth week of October, it rose to 27.66 yuan/kg, a year-on-year increase of 79.3% and a cumulative increase of 25.5%. Since the third quarter, the price of pork in the bazaar has been basically the same as the price of live pigs. In the fourth week of October, it rose to 41.61 yuan/kg, a year-on-year increase of 66.8%, and a cumulative increase of 21.2%.

Analyzing the relevant data, it is not difficult to find that slaughtering and secondary fattening are the main reasons for this round of pig prices. From the perspective of supply, pig prices began to rise in June this year, which led to an increase in secondary fattening and slaughtering. In the third quarter of 2021, the production of fertile sows began to be reduced, which just affected the slaughter of live pigs for about 10 months. The low pig price from August to October last year led to a decline in the breeding rate of fertile sows. The quarter began to decline month-on-month, and the third quarter just happened to be the low point of the whole year. At the same time, the price of feed such as corn and soybean meal continued to rise this year, and the cost of breeding continued to rise, which also boosted the price of pigs. In the first half of the year, due to the significant narrowing of the price difference between domestic and foreign pork and the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic on the international supply chain, the import volume of pork dropped significantly year-on-year, with a monthly average of less than 150,000 tons.

From the perspective of demand, as the weather gradually becomes cooler, pork consumption has turned from weak to strong, and has entered a continuous recovery channel. The rebound in pork consumption and the reduction in the supply of live pigs have further pushed up the price of pigs, resulting in a situation where the supply of pork in the short-term market is gradually tight and the price of pigs is rising in stages.

For the pig breeding industry, which has been losing money for a long time, the biggest good news is that the increase in pig prices has led to an increase in breeding profits. By the third quarter of this year, large pig companies have turned losses into profits. The data shows that the pig industry is already at a good level of profitability. The turnaround from loss to profit began at the end of June. Since then, the profit space has continued to expand. At present, the profit of each self-bred and self-raised standard pig exceeds 1,000 yuan, which is already at a historically good level. Affected by the rising price of raw materials, the cost of feed has been raised to a certain extent. At present, the complete cost of live pigs in the industry is between 17 yuan/kg and 18 yuan/kg. This year, the breeding cost of large-scale pig enterprises has basically remained between 16 yuan/kg and 18 yuan/kg, and the overall cost has shown a slow downward trend. The breeding costs of the leading enterprises Muyuan and New Hope in the third quarter decreased by 0.5 yuan/kg to 1.0 yuan/kg compared with the first quarter. As the average selling price continued to rise, the sales revenue of live pigs increased significantly. The average sales price of commercial pigs in Muyuan in September was 23.06 yuan/kg, an increase of 10.12% month-on-month and a year-on-year increase of 100.7%; the average sales price of new hope commercial pigs was 22.96 yuan/kg, an increase of 9.54% month-on-month and 80.79% year-on-year. In September, Muyuan’s pig sales revenue was 11.959 billion yuan, a month-on-month increase of 2.6% and a year-on-year increase of 180.2%; New Hope’s live pig sales revenue was 3.023 billion yuan, an increase of 37.85% month-on-month and 151.92% year-on-year. From the overall point of view in the third quarter, the sales revenue of live pigs of major pig breeding companies has increased significantly both month-on-month and year-on-year.

What will happen to the price of pigs in the later period? “Starting from November, the number of big pigs and standard pigs will increase significantly. The supply of live pigs in the fourth quarter is guaranteed, and the price of pigs may fluctuate and fall.” Zhu Zengyong said.

From the perspective of live pig supply, in the second half of the year, the number of breeding sows in my country will basically remain at around 43 million. At the end of September, the national stock of fertile sows was 43.62 million, an increase of 2.0% from the end of the second quarter and a slight decrease of 2.2% from the same period last year. Recently, the sales volume of piglet feed and fattening pig feed have rebounded sharply month-on-month, both higher than the same period last year, and the sales volume of some large-scale feed companies has increased by more than 20% month-on-month. The number of big pigs in the farm is significantly higher than that of the same period last year.

From the perspective of pork supply, on the one hand, slaughtering big pigs will increase pork production by more than 10%, and at the same time, the centralized slaughtering of secondary fattening pigs and the seasonal increase in the slaughtering of standard pigs will impact the live pig market; on the other hand, domestic pig prices will rise. As a result, the price difference between domestic and foreign markets has increased, and pork imports in the fourth quarter may continue to grow month-on-month. From the perspective of government market regulation, there is still room for further increase in the scale of the state’s reserve meat for the live pig market. The National Development and Reform Commission has repeatedly stated that it will continue to increase efforts to start the release of reserved meat. Recently, the 6th batch of central pork reserves this year has been released, with a total of 127,100 tons.

Although the pig price may fluctuate gradually in the later period, the pig price still shows a relatively good level under the support of the peak consumption season. Affected by factors such as the good level of breeding efficiency and policy regulation, the price of live pigs began to show signs of falling. In the short term, the commercial pigs that have been slaughtered and fattened in the early stage will be gradually released, and the production capacity of live pigs will be gradually released. In addition, the continuous release of reserve meat will further promote the return of pig prices to a reasonable range. In the short term, pig prices will fluctuate and fall. The boost in consumption during the Spring Festival will provide some support for pig prices.

Experts predict that although there may be a short-term seasonal increase in pig prices in the later period, it is less likely to be higher than the price level at the end of October before the Spring Festival in 2023. (Reporter Huang Junyi)

Original title: The supply of live pigs in the market is guaranteed and the price may gradually fall

