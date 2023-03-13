One of the most important politicians in Colombia is alvaro uribe, who with his Democratic Center movement, has put more than one in the Congress of the Republic, thanks to his right-wing ideas. Despite the fact that for a long time he was an opponent of Gustavo PetroFaced with his son’s situation, the former president gave him his support.

As he usually does on his Twitter account, Uribe has issued several comments in which he has supported some of the things that the government of Gustavo Petro has made, in addition to asking for respect for the president, precisely to one of the followers of the Democratic Center.

On the night of this Sunday, Uribe has been in the news for his trill in support of Nicolas Alcocer Petroson of President Petro, in which he supported him in the midst of the accusations made against him last week, due to the way in which he is allegedly financed to be abroad.

“I am a father and a grandfather, my children and grandchildren have unfairly received the insults of some of my adversaries. My family has felt the pain. That is why I sympathize with the words of Nicolás Alcocer Petro and Andrea Petro”wrote Álvaro Uribe, on his Twitter account, about the situation that Petro’s son is experiencing.

Nicolás Alcocer Petro responded to Álvaro Uribe’s tweet



After spending several days complicated by the accusations against him, about the way in which he meets his expenses abroad, he had an unexpected support, due to the relationship between Uribe and the Petro. However, he decided to give the former president of Colombia an answer.

“I appreciate your words and I thank you. May everything be in view of building a better and more peaceful society”, wrote Alcocer Petro, who was recognized last year by President Petro, as his son before the State.

The message has left divided opinions on social networks, due to the change in attitude it has had Alvaro Uribe and his relationship with the Petro, with whom he was in opposition during his time in the Congress of the Republic, for which reason the change of opinion has been strange for many.