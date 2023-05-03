Home » The Supreme Court asked for the record of the House, not a small problem, Shahid Khaqan
News

The Supreme Court asked for the record of the House, not a small problem, Shahid Khaqan

by admin
The Supreme Court asked for the record of the House, not a small problem, Shahid Khaqan

Wed May 3, 2023, 10:26 pm

Islamabad (Ummat News) Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that we have heard that the Supreme Court has asked for the record of the House, this is not a small issue, this matter should be taken seriously.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the senior leader of Muslim League (N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that in 1997, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had asked for the record from the House, the then Speaker had given the record without the permission of the House. If you have been asked for records, you should ask the House.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has further said that if the records have been requested, then it is a very serious problem, you should form a committee of the house, call the committee judges and ask for what purpose the records have been requested.

On which the Speaker National Assembly said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sir! Yesterday we constituted a committee, if the House allows, I will assign this matter to the same committee.

See also

There is a lot of pressure on the Chief Justice and other judges. To show solidarity with them, all the workers should leave their homes an hour before Maghrib prayer.

See also  People's Daily | Jining Weishan County: Mobile Vaccination Team Delivers Vaccines to Your Door

You may also like

98 years without winning any international tournament

Clutches between Yerevan and Moscow / Armenia /...

One dead and three wounded during a shooting...

Peru and Ecuador will coordinate actions to combat...

Concluded the IOC of the Pinerolo brigade

Jhon Arias from Choco: double in a win...

Tesãi Foundation celebrates World Maternal Mental Health Day

Serie A: Atalanta, Juve and Toro win, Sampdoria...

They accuse Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin...

THEY REPORT THAT SOME 100,000 KILOS OF MARIJUANA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy