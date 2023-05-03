The Supreme Court asked for the record of the House, not a small problem, Shahid Khaqan

Wed May 3, 2023, 10:26 pm

Islamabad (Ummat News) Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that we have heard that the Supreme Court has asked for the record of the House, this is not a small issue, this matter should be taken seriously.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the senior leader of Muslim League (N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that in 1997, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had asked for the record from the House, the then Speaker had given the record without the permission of the House. If you have been asked for records, you should ask the House.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has further said that if the records have been requested, then it is a very serious problem, you should form a committee of the house, call the committee judges and ask for what purpose the records have been requested.

On which the Speaker National Assembly said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sir! Yesterday we constituted a committee, if the House allows, I will assign this matter to the same committee.