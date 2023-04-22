The Supreme Court of the United States will allow the sale of an abortion pill – Diario La Página

The US Supreme Court on Friday blocked new lower-court restrictions on a widely used abortion pill, handing a victory to President Joe Biden’s administration, which is defending broad access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the US.

The judges, in a brief order, granted emergency requests from the Justice Department and pill maker Danco Laboratories to stay an April 7 preliminary injunction issued by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas. The judge’s order greatly limited the availability of mifepristone while litigation progresses in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to its federal regulatory approval.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US agency that approves the safety of food products, drugs, and medical devices, approved mifepristone in 2000. The current case could undermine federal regulatory authority over drug safety .

The Biden administration is trying to defend mifepristone in the face of increasing abortion bans and restrictions enacted by Republican-led states since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade of 1973 that had legalized the procedure throughout the country. Alito was the author of that ruling.

On April 12, the New Orleans-based US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refused to block the sidewalks ordered by Kacsmaryk. The Fifth Circuit halted a portion of Kacsmaryk’s order that would have suspended FDA approval of the drug and removed it from the market.

The Supreme Court had faced a self-imposed deadline to act at 11:59 p.m. EDT (0359 GMT Saturday) before the Kacsmaryk-ordered access restrictions on mifepristone went into effect.

Mifepristone is taken with another drug called misoprostol to perform medical abortions, which account for more than half of all abortions in the US. The drug also has other uses, such as treating miscarriages.

The administration and Danco told the judges in their filings that mifepristone could be unavailable for months if the restrictions were allowed to take effect.

Anti-abortion groups led by the newly formed Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and four anti-abortion doctors sued the FDA in November. The plaintiffs maintain that the agency used an illegal process to approve the drug, which they consider dangerous.

The FDA has rated mifepristone as safe and effective, as shown over decades of use by millions of Americans, adding that adverse effects are extremely rare.

A former Christian legal activist, Kacsmaryk had a long history of opposing abortion before the US Senate confirmed him in 2019 to a lifetime position as a federal judge.

Since last year’s Supreme Court decision, 12 US states have established outright bans, while many others ban abortion after a certain length of pregnancy. The latest Republican-led move came in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law on April 13 that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Kacsmaryk’s decision conflicted with an order also issued April 7 in a separate Washington state case directing the FDA to keep mifepristone available in 17 states and the District of Columbia.