The federal government of Pakistan has submitted the amendment bill in the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice powers to the National Assembly after the approval of the federal cabinet.

The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 was presented in the National Assembly by Federal Law Minister Prime Minister Nazir Tarar on Tuesday.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, while presenting the bill in the National Assembly session, said that the laws of the Supreme Court should come and if any law is made, they will be subject to it.

“There has been a lot of criticism of the exercise of Article 184/3 powers, and the bar bodies are at the forefront,” he said.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that there were times when the Supreme Court took two, two, three, three, even four, four notices on its own in one day.

He said that there are no adequate parking facilities outside the hospital, standing water in the street is dirty, a bottle has come out of a passenger’s luggage. Hundred moto notices were also taken on such matters. Which undoubtedly did not lead to increase in sanctity and respect.’

The Federal Law Minister said that ‘On all these matters, the Ministry of Law and Justice proposed the bill which was presented to the Cabinet where the Cabinet unanimously approved it and sent it to the Parliament for presentation.’

Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf has sent a notice to the Law and Justice Committee on the Amendment Bill.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice of the National Assembly will be held on Wednesday. After the approval of the committee, the bill will be presented in the House with the final report.

After the approval of the National Assembly, it will be presented to the Senate for approval on Thursday.

What is in the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill?

In the draft to be presented in the National Assembly, it is said that three senior judges of the Supreme Court will decide on the notice itself. Apart from this, the draft has also proposed to give the right to file an appeal within 30 days against the decision of the suo motu notice.

According to the draft of the proposed amendments, the appeal will have to be fixed for hearing within 14 days of its filing.

According to the draft, ‘Not only the automatic notice cases but also the cause list, bench formation and appeals will be looked into by the committee of senior judges.’

In the draft approved by the federal cabinet, it is also said that the decision of the committee must be by majority opinion. Apart from this, the committee will also decide on the admissibility of applications under Article 184/3.

Earlier on Monday, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Mandukhel wrote in their dissenting note in the Spontaneous Notice case related to the election that ‘the time has come to regulate the hearing authority of 184/3.’

It was also written in the dissenting note that the ‘one-man power show’ authority of the Chief Justice has to be reviewed. The Supreme Court cannot be left to the decisions of just one person.’

“A policy will have to be formulated by the Full Court on special benches, constitution of benches on constitutional matters, power of suo motu notices.”

The government strongly condemns the continuous targeting of the Supreme Court and rejects the proposed amendments.

After this, the Federal Cabinet meeting was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in which the draft to regulate the Supreme Court’s automatic notice powers was presented.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Fawad Chaudhry says that ‘the Supreme Court is being continuously targeted by the government.’

In one of his tweets, Fawad Chaudhry strongly condemned the action of the government and said that ‘We reject the proposed amendments, it is only the elected parliament’s right to make any amendments after a detailed discussion.’

“We strongly condemn the attempt to divide the judiciary,” he said.