The Supreme Court refuses to change the US election law

The US Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state legislatures do not have absolute power to make decisions about ballot laws, in a high-profile case that could have major implications for federal elections.

In the six-to-three decision handed down by Judge John Roberts, the court rejected the so-called “independence of the state legislature” theory.

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina told the court in December that state parliaments should have ultimate power to make decisions about who gets to vote in presidential and federal congressional elections, how and when.

This demand raised concerns about democracy on the left, and to a lesser extent on the right, in a country still suffering from divisions since former President Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 elections. State parliaments used their powers under the elections clause in the US Constitution to determine congressional districts and polling hours and approve Rules for voter registration and postal balloting.

These parliaments sometimes practiced what is called partisan manipulation, which is done by forming constituencies for the benefit of a particular political party. But the laws it passed were placed under the microscope of those states’ courts as North Carolina lawmakers sought to get rid of that jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court rejected the request submitted by Roberts and two other conservative judges, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Brett, and upheld its three liberal justices. “The Elections Clause does not immunize state parliaments from the normal exercise of state judicial review,” Roberts wrote.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama welcomed the ruling. He wrote in a tweet, “Today, the Supreme Court rejected the theory of the independence of the state parliament, a fringe theory that threatened to turn our democracy upside down and dismantle the system of separation of powers.” The representative of the plaintiffs in the case, Abha Kana, considered the ruling “a resounding victory for free and fair elections in the United States.

He said in a statement, “The theory of the independence of state parliaments would have weakened the foundations of our democracy and canceled the important oversight of state parliaments.”

During oral arguments before the Supreme Court in December, Attorney General Elizabeth Prilogar of the Biden administration warned that accepting the doctrine of “state congressional autonomy” could “wreak havoc” in the run-up to the election and “spread chaos on the ground.”

This, she said, would “necessitate elections at the state and federal levels under divergent rules.”

