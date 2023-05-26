The Supreme Court stopped the Commission on Audio Leaks from functioning

The Supreme Court has suspended the Federal Government’s notification for setting up the Audio Leaks Judicial Commission, preventing it from proceeding.

According to the decision issued on the petitions against the Judicial Commission related to Audiolex, the case will be heard further in the Supreme Court on May 31. The court has suspended the government’s May 19 notification while issuing notices to the parties.

This morning, after hearing the petitions filed against the Commission on the alleged audio leaks, the Supreme Court reserved its decision.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial conducted the hearing, which also included Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

Addressing the Attorney General, the Chief Justice said that it is your right to object, the permission of the Chief Justice is mandatory for a judge to sit in the commission, the government made the commission by adding judges of its own accord. The Chief Justice is a constitutional position, the judiciary is not subordinate to the executive, the government should not interfere in the powers of the judiciary. How can the government select Supreme Court judges for its own purposes?

The Chief Justice said that ‘Attorney General sir, it is a matter of independence of the judiciary, enough is enough, you should sit down. There are several Supreme Court rules and judgments related to the Commission. The government is requested to respect the constitution, do not ignore Article 75, the government is creating division among the judges of the Supreme Court. Such government actions create misunderstandings among judges.’

The Attorney General said that the government did not make any distribution among the judges, to which the Chief Justice said, “If they had consulted us, they would have told us the way.” The Supreme Court was not consulted in making any law, the benefit of the May 9 incident is that the rhetoric against the judiciary stopped.

On May 20, the federal government appointed a three-member inquiry commission headed by the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq and Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Naeem Afghan to investigate the audio leaks of the judges. was formed.