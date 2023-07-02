The Supreme Court’s Conservative Revolution: Biden’s Fight Against the ‘Not Normal’ Court

“This Court is Not Normal”: President Biden Challenges Supreme Court Decisions

In a bold move, President Joe Biden has expressed his outrage at the recent decisions made by the conservative supermajority of the Supreme Court. Biden stopped short of calling the Court corrupt but made it clear that he strongly disagreed with their rulings on abortion, firearms, and climate change. Determined to take action, Biden is searching for ways to circumvent these decisions and implement alternative measures, though he acknowledges the difficulty in doing so.

During a speech on Thursday, Biden criticized the Court’s decision to eliminate positive discrimination based on race in university admissions. He directed the Department of Education to develop new admission guidelines to ensure more inclusivity and diversity on campuses. “We cannot allow this decision to be the last word,” he declared. The following day, Biden once again stood up against a Supreme Court ruling, this time regarding the partial forgiveness of student loan debt. He promised to utilize another legal route to reinstate the forgiveness, stating, “Today’s decision has closed a path. Now we are going to follow another. I will never stop fighting for you.”

Throughout his speech, Biden repeatedly criticized Republicans, accusing them of “taking away hope” from millions of students while benefiting from pandemic loan withdrawals worth millions of dollars. He called out their hypocrisy, claiming they were unwilling to provide relief to working-class and middle-class Americans. Biden’s defiance and determination to challenge the Supreme Court’s decisions reflect the deep divisions in American politics.

The conservative revolution of the Supreme Court is set to impact American politics for years to come. The Democratic Party hopes to mobilize their electorate as they did in the 2022 congressional elections, where the ruling on abortion triggered a strong reaction. Biden aims to tap into the anger of Latino, Black, and young voters ahead of his potential 2024 re-election, which may prove challenging given the Court’s recent decisions.

Until this week, the Court seemed relatively calm, with some unanimous decisions and instances where conservative judges joined forces with their progressive counterparts. However, with the recent rightward shift, tensions between conservative and progressive factions have escalated, sometimes becoming personal. Even the Court’s two Black members, Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson, engaged in bitter exchanges.

The three recent rulings that have divided the Court have been on positive discrimination, student loan forgiveness, and a web designer’s ability to discriminate against same-sex couples. These decisions have raised concerns that the Court’s conservative majority may have a lasting impact on diversity and inclusion policies, extending beyond just universities.

The Court’s conservative majority, secured with the three appointments made by former President Donald Trump, showcases the long-lasting effects of his presidency. With six conservative justices compared to three progressives, the future trajectory of the Court is disconcerting for Democrats. Calls to expand the Court or impose term limits have been proposed by some Democratic lawmakers, but with Biden lacking the necessary majority and the desire to implement such changes, it remains unlikely.

Progressive female judges have voiced their dissent in private votes, criticizing the Court’s overreach. Justice Elena Kagan referred to the college loan ruling as exceeding the Court’s role, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the affirmative action ruling rolled back decades of progress. Biden himself stated that he believes the Court has misinterpreted the Constitution, marking a direct challenge to its authority.

Adding to the controversy surrounding the Court this year are multiple ethical scandals involving some of its justices. Conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have come under fire for receiving undisclosed invitations and lavish gifts from prominent Republican donors. These revelations have raised concerns about the ethical conduct of these justices and the need for more transparency and regulation.

As the Supreme Court continues to make controversial decisions, the consequences for American society and politics become increasingly significant. President Biden’s vocal opposition to these rulings highlights the escalating battles over culture and values taking place within the Court and across the nation. The future of the Court and its role in shaping American policy hangs in the balance as the country grapples with deepening divisions.

