China Daily, Beijing, October 14th. The extraordinary journey has made remarkable achievements, and the magnificent journey is inspiring. On October 13, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate held an enlarged party group meeting to study and implement the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and study the implementation measures of the procuratorate. Zhang Jun, Secretary of the Leading Party Group of the Supreme Procuratorate and Chief Prosecutor, presided over the meeting and made a request.

Ying Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, conveyed the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. The meeting pointed out that at the important moment when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be successfully held, the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China unified thinking and strengthened its confidence, and made important ideological, political and organizational tasks for the convening of the 20th Party Congress. Prepare.

“With the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the China Fuxing Ship will be able to run steadily and far!” Everyone agreed that in the past year, faced with complex and severe challenges In the international environment and the arduous domestic reform, development and stability tasks, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core fully implements Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, unites and leads the whole Party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and adheres to the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability. The keynote is to coordinate both domestic and international situations, to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, to coordinate development and security, to prevent risks, to stabilize the overall situation, to write new chapters, to focus on major events, to solve problems, to open up new situations, and to promote various undertakings of the party and the country. New major achievements have been made, creating favorable conditions for the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“The construction of the rule of law in China has created a new situation, and the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics has become wider and wider.” Everyone said in particular that in the new era, especially since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we will fully implement the Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, the procuratorial work under the absolute leadership of the party has achieved functional remodeling, institutional reorganization, and mechanism reorganization, promoted concept innovation, transformation of litigation models, and promoted traceability governance. All prosecutors have a more profound understanding of the decisive significance of “two establishments”, and a more profound sense of the extreme importance of “two maintenances”. The procuratorial organs should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, move forward with determination and courage, faithfully perform the responsibilities entrusted by the Constitution and the law, and contribute to the comprehensive construction of society. To modernize the country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and make greater procuratorial contributions.

“Achievements are made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core leading the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. All achievements are people-centered, and all achievements come from comprehensively and strictly governing the party!” Zhang Jun studied and implemented the ten The spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the Ninth Central Committee, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, put forward clear requirements——

Improve political judgment and unify thinking into the scientific judgment of the Party Central Committee on domestic and foreign situations. To do a good job in the current procuratorial work, we must have a deep understanding of the complex and severe international environment and the arduous and arduous domestic tasks of reform, development and stability, always keep our eyes open, maintain political vigilance and agility, resist and guard against various political risks, and be more conscious, Actively and fully safeguard national political security and social stability, promote high-quality economic and social development, and ensure that people live and work in peace and contentment. Procuratorial organs at all levels must strictly implement the ideological responsibility system, manage their own people more carefully and carefully, be optimistic about their own door, and guard the ideological positions of procuratorial education and training, theoretical research, news and publicity, and have a stronger sense of responsibility and urgency. Do a solid job in the ideological work of the procuratorial link, give full play to the procuratorial function, and maintain and guarantee the security of the ideological field.

Improve political comprehension and deeply understand the political considerations and economic and social development considerations of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment. At present, in particular, it is necessary to have a profound, complete and comprehensive understanding of the guidelines and policies for epidemic prevention and control determined by the Party Central Committee, resolutely overcome problems such as insufficient understanding, insufficient preparation, and insufficient work, always keep a clear head, and unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. On the one hand, we focus on our own epidemic prevention work, and on the other hand, we focus on performing duties and handling cases, so as to better serve the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

Improve political execution, take the initiative to perform duties and act proactively in combination with constitutional and legal responsibilities, and implement the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment in detail. It is necessary to implement the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in combination with procuratorial supervision, performance of duties and case handling, put political stability and social stability in the first place in all work, take precautionary measures to consider contradictions and hidden dangers, and strive to take the initiative. . Every line of procuratorial work and procuratorate at each level must be supervised and implemented in place, and relevant work should be advanced more steadily, properly handle influential cases and incidents, and convene the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with a high degree of political consciousness, legal consciousness, and procuratorial consciousness. Create a favorable political environment, legal environment and social environment, and live up to the trust and expectations of the CPC Central Committee.

Leaders of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and full-time members of the Procuratorate Committee attended the meeting. The relevant persons in charge of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission of the Supreme Procuratorate’s Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team and the persons in charge of the relevant departments of the Supreme Procuratorate were present at the meeting as non-voting delegates.

