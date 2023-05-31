The Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games 2023 begins

In an important press conference held this day, in the company of Yamil Bukele, president of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games, transcendental news for the country and the sports world was announced: the National Charity Lottery becomes one of the official sponsors of the twenty-fourth edition of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which will take place in San Salvador, from June 23 to July 8.

The Central American and Caribbean Games are recognized as a celebration of sportsmanship, excellence and unity among nations, bringing together outstanding athletes from our region and providing the opportunity to compete in various disciplines with the goal of achieving greatness and proudly representing to their countries.

Given this, Javier Milian, president of Lottery and president of CIBELAE, said: «The editions of the National Charity Lottery will be in honor of the games»who highlighted that: “This alliance with COSSAN2023 demonstrates our commitment to sport”.

For his part, Yamil Bukele described as “huge commitment” the support of the institution. “Today we can announce that the Lottery has become an official sponsor of the games, I thank Javier for his support”said.

For this reason, the National Charity Lottery, as an official sponsor, is fully committed to the development and success of these games. During June, the Lottery draws will be dedicated to sports as a special promotion in honor of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games. In addition, special editions of LOTIN will be launched throughout the country, giving athletes and the community in general the chance to win exciting prizes while encouraging sportsmanship.

In addition, the presence of Cristóbal Soria, renowned Spanish sports commentator, who will join this exciting regional event, was announced. With his extensive experience in the sports world, Cristóbal will enhance the magnitude of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

This alliance between the National Charity Lottery and the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games demonstrates the commitment to sport, the development of our athletes, and the growth of our nation. Through the dedication of raffles to the Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023 and the participation of prominent figures such as Cristóbal Soria, we will be contributing to the success of this important event, providing greater dissemination and an image at the height of its magnitude.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related