Home » the surprising words of Nelson Velásquez to Elder Dayán
News

the surprising words of Nelson Velásquez to Elder Dayán

by admin
the surprising words of Nelson Velásquez to Elder Dayán

The Vallenato music singer Elder Dayán, on his Instagram account, published a video in which he summarized his recent presentation in Venezuela. In that show he was accompanied by the also singer Nelson Velásquez.

What a beautiful experience we lived this weekend in San Felipe, Venezuela. Thanks to this population for singing and enjoying with us, thanks to my brother and colega Nelson Velásquez for these words and the opportunity to allow me to sing with you”Elder wrote to accompany the video.

But what catches the attention of the clip is that, at the beginning, Velásquez is heard “complimenting” the son of Diomedes Diaz.

I, with more than 25 years of career, have to say that this gentleman not one of the big onesbut the greatest promise that Vallenato music has in Colombia”, expressed the former vocalist of ‘Los inquietos del vallenato’.

On several occasions it has been heard that the brother of Martín Elías has gradually become one of the highest representatives of Vallenato folklore.

See also  This is how the "undergrowth" of social networks that influences the Da FinanciaLounge stock exchanges works

You may also like

OUTSIDE THE WALLS – The documentary on the...

They commemorate the second May 10 of the...

Prosecutor denied Petro again: “We will not negotiate...

Not lost?Li Xiaopeng was promoted to Secretary of...

Wendy’s Experiments with Chatbot Operator for Drive-Thru Service...

Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88...

Do you want to be part of the...

“Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him...

“The Salvadoran people have a low IQ”

In 4 municipalities of Casanare minors will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy