the surprising words of Nelson Velásquez to Elder Dayán

The Vallenato music singer Elder Dayán, on his Instagram account, published a video in which he summarized his recent presentation in Venezuela. In that show he was accompanied by the also singer Nelson Velásquez.

“What a beautiful experience we lived this weekend in San Felipe, Venezuela. Thanks to this population for singing and enjoying with us, thanks to my brother and colega Nelson Velásquez for these words and the opportunity to allow me to sing with you”Elder wrote to accompany the video.

But what catches the attention of the clip is that, at the beginning, Velásquez is heard “complimenting” the son of Diomedes Diaz.

“I, with more than 25 years of career, have to say that this gentleman not one of the big onesbut the greatest promise that Vallenato music has in Colombia”, expressed the former vocalist of ‘Los inquietos del vallenato’.

On several occasions it has been heard that the brother of Martín Elías has gradually become one of the highest representatives of Vallenato folklore.