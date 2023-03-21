Manavgat’It started on July 28, 2021 at 4 different points and was extinguished on the 10th day. Republican era ‘he is the greatestforest fire’ in the great fire that went down in history as Manavgat60 thousand hectares of land within the borders of , Akseki, İbradı and Gündoğmuş districts were burned, and more than 2 thousand houses, workplaces, warehouses and barns were damaged.

The harsh blowing that started on the night of 28 July in Kepezbeleni location of Akseki district with the wind Together they cause great damage to dozens of neighborhoods. orman in the fire; Osman and Şehir Kardaş couple, who could not leave their homes, and forest workers Erdal Tolka and Yaşar Cinbaş, who intervened in the flames with a sprinkler, lost their lives.

ARRESTED FOR ‘INTENSIVELY BURNING FORESTS’

Fire Özlem T., who lives in Alanya district, went to the gendarmerie on 6 August 2021 and called Ali Yüksel, whom she knew before, and on June 30, at Gündoğmuş road junction, 20 hectares of red pine forest was damaged. fire that you said you got it for money notice he did.

Ali Yüksel’s Kepezbeleni, which started on the night of July 28, fire Özlem T., who claims that she may have made a sound recording of a conversation she had with this person, gendarme handed over to his staff. Thereupon, Ali Yüksel was taken into custody by the gendarmerie. Ali Yüksel, whose procedures were completed, was arrested on the charge of ‘deliberately burning forests’.

IT IS STATED THAT TWO FIRE STARTED ONLY

In the indictment prepared by the Manavgat Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the fire, it was stated that Ali Yüksel deliberately started the forest fire that broke out on 30 June at the Gündoğmuş junction of the Antalya-Konya highway, Manhayıt location. In the indictment, which is also said to have started the Kepezbeleni fire on July 28, Ali Yüksel demanded that the suspect be punished for the crimes of “deliberately burning forests”, “causing death by negligence” and “damaging property”.

The case regarding the incident started to be heard at the Manavgat 1st High Criminal Court. While the detained suspect Ali Yüksel attended the hearing from Alanya Prison through SEGBİS, his lawyer and relatives, as well as the lawyers of the forest management directorates of Manavgat, Akseki and Gündoğmuş, were present in the hall.

‘WE MEET BY THE CEMETERY’

Özlem T., who was heard as a witness at the hearing, told that she met the accused Ali Yüksel in 2006 and bought various foodstuffs from him. Explaining that she went to the gendarmerie station in Akseki on July 1, 2021 and signed due to another lawsuit against her due to the conditions of judicial control, Özlem T. said, “I called Ali from there. He sells motorcycles without a license plate. I told him to arrange a motorcycle without a license plate for use in the village. He said to me, ‘There are police and gendarmerie everywhere because of the fire, I can’t come.’ We went to Gönnet District with my friend next to me. We met with Ali next to the cemetery. His hand was wrapped.

‘I DRAW GASOLINE FROM MOTORCYCLE’

Stating that they made a mobile phone call with Ali Yüksel a few weeks after this incident, Özlem T. said, “One day, Ali called me. “Someone else gave the money. I went by motorcycle in the morning. I took gas from the motorcycle. I burned it in a pouring way. We agreed on 1000 liras, they gave 250 liras more,” he said. Saying that she recorded this conversation with Ali Yüksel through an application on her phone, Özlem T. explained that she also gave this recording to the gendarmerie.

‘I SAID THAT TO IMPRESS HIM’

Defendant Ali Yüksel said that they had known Özlem T. for a long time and said, “I did not burn a forest. I do not know who burned it. I said so to impress Özlem. Özlem was influenced by words such as ‘I did it, I did it’. I wanted to impress her too.” .

The hearing was adjourned to correct the deficiencies in the file.

