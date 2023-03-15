Between Göztepe and Altay, one of the Spor Toto 1st League teams, last year on 27 November in the eventful derby played, Altai Göztepe supporter Mehmet Çakır was injured by a flare thrown from the stands. Meanwhile Goztepe Mehmet Nihat Aydın, who jumped onto the field from the stands, hit Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Özenç with the corner post. Due to the events, the match was suspended. Mehmet Nihat Aydın, who was detained within the scope of the investigation launched after the derby, and Furkan Ersanlı, who were in the Altay tribunes, DD, KE, EY, H.Ç., MEK, AG, HK, MY, SH, Ç.K., EE, AB, Ş. P., O.U., Ü.T., TG, GAA and EK were arrested. UMK, F.Ö., YA, NAD and FE were released on condition of judicial control. A prison sentence of up to 15 years was demanded for Mehmet Nihat Aydın, who attacked goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Özenç with a corner post, on the charge of ‘attempting to kill him deliberately’. The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) deemed both teams defeated due to the events.

In the indictment, the prosecutor stated that Furkan Ersanlı deliberately and decisively aimed at the Göztepe tribunes, where there were thousands of people, and fired the flare in a planned and determined manner, ‘attempted to kill’, ‘inserting dangerous equipment into the sports grounds and using them to disrupt the order of the competition’, ‘disrupting the general security’. He underlined that he had committed the crimes of ‘deliberately endangered’. A prison sentence of up to 23 years was requested for Ersanlı for these crimes. Prosecutor; Ç.K., EE, KE, EY, DD, H.Ç., MEK, SH, AB, AG, HK, Ö.U., Ş.P., Ü.T., TG, GAA, EK, MY demanded that FE, NAD, YA and F.Ö. be punished for ‘deliberately aiding the crime of attempted murder’. On the other hand, it was requested that the defendants be punished for the crimes of ‘taking dangerous equipment into the sports grounds’, ‘disrupting the competition order by using potentially dangerous equipment in the sports grounds’ and ‘deliberately endangering the general security’. In the remaining period, all the defendants, except Furkan Ersanlı, were released on condition of judicial control.

‘I ENTERED THE STATION WITHOUT SEARCH’

to the trial of the victims today İzmir 3rd High Criminal Court started. Arrested defendant Furkan Ersanlı, pending defendants and lawyers attended the hearing. With the identification made, the trial began. After the presiding judge read the indictment, the first word was given to the detained defendant Ersanlı. Ersanlı, who claimed that he entered the match without being searched, said, “I am an Altay fan. I go to the matches. I am not a hooligan, I see football as a hobby. It was the first derby with spectators after 5-6 years. I got on one of the buses that would take us to Gürsel Aksel Stadium. I thought that I could enter the match with a banner or a drum because I did not have a ticket. We went to Göztepe Stadium 2 days ago and opened a banner and had a photo taken. Then they called us from the sports branch and was told that I could get a penalty for a match. I gave my ticket to someone else. I turned it over. The banner on the bus was empty and I took it. I saw the torch under it. With the excitement of that moment, when I heard that there would be a visual show at 19.14, I wanted to contribute as well. I hid the torch between my clothes. I entered the stadium through the fire door. The police took me inside when I said I was going to hang a banner. Then I told the security guard that my call had been made and entered. And in order not to be punished, I went to the middle of the tribune, into the fog. I took out the torch I hid in my belly and pulled the rope. It slipped from my hand in an instant. I didn’t understand what was going on,” he said.

‘I SENT A LETTER TO ÇAKIR’

Arguing that he carried out the incident alone, Ersanlı said, “When the ambulance entered the field, I realized that someone was injured. When the news of the death of the person came out, I started to get scared. I changed my jacket with my friend so that they would not find me. I have never lied since the beginning. I regret it very much and I would like to apologize to Mehmet Çakır. I would like to cover his expenses as much as I can. The incident happened by accident. I didn’t know there was a flare. After I went to the military, I was not very active in the stands. WhatsApp I’m not in groups. I learned the visual show in the bus. I found the cartridge purely by accident. I took it as a torch. While he was in prison, I sent a letter to Mehmet Bey. I suffered from guilt. I said, ‘After I’m out, I owe it to fellowship. I said I’m sorry and sorry. I am not a murderous person,” he said.

‘NO ONE FORCED ME’

Defendant AB, who made a defense after Ersanlı, said, “I certainly didn’t put the flare on the bus. I don’t know who brought it. I entered the match in the 20th minute. After entering, I learned the events. I have no interest. They searched us while getting on the buses. When I entered the stands, the ambulance was entering the field.” spoke.

Ambulance driver AG, who put flammable materials in the stadium’s toilet, said, “I was a paramedic at the Altay U17 match in Gaziemir the day before the derby. The end of our duty time coincided with the facility visit of the Altay fans. I wanted to go to the facility as I am a fan. I went inside and saw my friends whom I had not seen for a long time. KE He asked me if I could put the torches in and I accepted. There is no compulsion. We made this decision for the sake of visual show. EY, H.Ç. and MEK brought the materials. I took them and put them in my backpack after I brought them home. It started 30 days ago. Let alone Altay, Göztepe has nothing to do with İzmir. After I left the belongings in the trash can in the toilet of the stadium, I informed E.Y. I don’t know what’s next.”

‘We wouldn’t have tried if we knew it would happen like this’

Ç.K, one of the defendants, stated that they were very upset and said, “We visited the facility the day before the match. I went and bought 150 paid torches. Serkan H. said that there was a gift belonging to Egehan in it. We went to the facilities and gave the box. All the torches We burned it there. We had a pep talk with the players. I went to the meeting point on the match day. We went to the match by buses and entered the stadium, but the match had already started. Tribune Since I was the leader, I took my place in the front. In a certain minute, I heard the sound of an explosion. I was startled by the sound and saw only the smoke. We are very sorry that Izmir has come to the fore with such an event. I send my best wishes to Mehmet Çakır,” he said.

Arguing that they did not know about the flare, the pending defendant DD said, “We made an organization from our WhatsApp group before the match. We were going to make a visual show. We thought that we would get a maximum of 6222 penalties. A person came and took the materials. When I went to the washroom on the match day, I bought 4 smoke bombs and gave them to 4 of my friends. When they didn’t want to light them, they threw them on the ground. I am also the barber of Göztepe and Altay Sports Clubs. We are not a terrorist organization. 5-6 people were sent to prison because we bought torches and smoke bombs.”

‘I CAN’T REACH MY LAWYER’

EE, one of the pending defendants, ‘the flare’european torch‘ and left them at the supporters’ association to celebrate after the match. EE said, “I couldn’t reach my lawyer in the detention center for 3 days and I was pressured. SH said he sent me a gift. I bought it. I thought it was a ‘European torch’ and I left it to the association, thinking that if we win the derby, we will celebrate with a flare in Gündoğdu Square. “As I said that I was with me, they wrote in my statement at the police that he put the flare on the bus. The EU is nowhere in this business. I don’t know how the flare got into the bus. I didn’t see the flare in Furkan inside the stadium. We don’t know about any torch organization either,” he said.

‘I HEARD A FEW CLICKING BUT I DIDN’T SEE ANYTHING’

officiant of the match HK, the other health personnel, stated that he had no information about the incident and said, “It had been 20 days since I started work. It was reported that I was on duty at 22.30 the evening before the match. We went to the stadium with AG at 16.30 on the match day. We went with our bags to pick them up. I had my personal belongings in my bag. AG said, ‘Let me show you the paramedic’s rooms.’ AG talked to a few people in Altay uniforms. I don’t know who they were. Then things broke out. TFF manager said that he was injured in front of the Altay tribune. We went and started the intervention. In fact, two torpedoes hit me. We took the injured person to the ambulance and we did the first aid. After leaving him to the hospital. Then we came to the stadium and intervened with others. I am not a supporter of Altay and Göztepe. I didn’t find it strange that AG had a bag because we wear rack bags. I didn’t even know what was in it,” he said.

‘THEY SAID THEY WILL USE THE CARTRIDGE IN THE FACILITIES’

The pending defendant SH, who sent the flare, “Past to Altai supporters drumming up I was an intermediary. That’s why they know me. Association presidents asked me for 150 torches to visit the facility the day before the game. EE had asked me for a flare before, but I didn’t have it. When I got it, I sent it along with the torches. They also said that they will use the flare to celebrate at the facilities. I bought the cartridge from a shipwrecking dealer. They also used all the torches I sent at the facility. I watched the derby from behind the castle with Göztepe supporters. However, I was punished together with the Altay supporters,” he said.

Defendant MY, who is allegedly standing at the head of the flammable materials in the toilet, said, “I have no interest and knowledge in the events. I did not do anything. We met AG in the toilet. He told me that there was a smoke bomb and a torch and I could throw it if I wanted. I told AG that I did not want to do it. He described the location of the substances to me. “After going to the stands, AG called me and told me to wait for the substances to be safe, and that DD and KE would receive them. I waited because I was afraid they would harm me. DD then took the substances and distributed them. I did not burn anything in the stadium,” he said.

Ü.T., TG, Ş.P., Ö.U., NAD, MEK, KE, YA, FE, GAA, EY and F.Ö. He pleaded not guilty and pleaded for acquittal. After the defenses, the delegation postponed the hearing to tomorrow in order to hear the 2 defendants and witnesses who were not heard.

