İzmir Provincial Police Department Anti-Terrorism Branch Directorate teams completed the police proceedings of Z.Ö., who was caught yesterday at noon in the building where the honorary consulate is located on Cumhuriyet Boulevard. The suspect, who was transferred to the courthouse, was arrested by the judgeship, where he was charged with “attempting to kill people by design”. It was learned that Emine T’s treatment at Tepecik Training and Research Hospital continues. on the other hand […]

