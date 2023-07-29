The swearing-in ceremony of departmental councilors will be held at the Mangoré Cultural Centre

The new councilors (elected and re-elected), in addition to the elected governor, will assume their functions on August 15.

The leaders of the benches of the current Departmental Board of Alto Paraná met yesterday (28) with the outgoing president of this legislative body, Wilberto Cabañas, where they agreed that the swearing in of the elected councilors will take place on August 15. At 5:00 p.m. and one hour later, the first ordinary session of the collegiate body will be held, where the new board of directors of the institution will be elected. In the same act, César “Landy” Torres will also be sworn in.

The meeting was held in the presidency of the Departmental Board, where the details of the event where the elected and re-elected councilors will be sworn in were agreed upon. The protocol ceremony will take place at the Agustín Pio Barrios “Mangoré” Cultural Center. On the occasion, César “Landy” Torres will also access his inauguration as governor of Alto Paraná, an oath involved, according to Vivian Ramírez, elected and proclaimed councilor of the National Crusade Party (PCN).

“We met with the president of the Departmental Board, Wilberto Cabañas, with whom we agreed to carry out the oath ceremony at the Mangoré Cultural Center. First we are going to swear in the councilors and then the governor-elect will do it. That will be at 5:00 p.m. and at 6:00 p.m., we are going to hold our first ordinary session, where the new board of directors will be installed for the 2023-2024 period, ”he explained.

Ramírez also reported that next Tuesday, August 1, he will meet again in order to adjust all the details of the protocol act to be held on August 15, according to what he said. “We plan to meet again on August 1 to continue with the preparations. There are still some details to adjust, so that everything can be adjusted according to the laws and regulations. We want everything to go well and in that sense, we all agree on that, ”he said.