The frailejones are a very difficult species to cultivate, since their growth is slow and they survive in certain environmental conditions. Additionally, these specimens only exist in three countries around the world: Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela.

These plants are in charge of receiving the condensed water from the clouds, absorbing it and distributing it to the entire páramo. For this reason, the existence of Colombian ecosystems depends on its preservation and from there arises the importance of the younger generations knowing how to care for them.

After the educational day, the children and adults undertook a long walk along one of the park’s paths and although many felt exhausted during the journey, upon reaching the goal they realized that it had been worth it.

At the top of the mountain they reached a large viewpoint, from which a beautiful and large dam could be seen. From this point they were able to appreciate the plants, the flight of the birds and breathe the fresh air of nature.

There, KienyKe.com did some interviews with the participants. For her part, María Alejandra Escobar, a teacher at the Paz y Esperanza Educational Institution, stated that the school where she works is located in an invasive area in the municipality of Soacha, since it is very close to a wetland.

Different species inhabit this ecosystem that have not been able to coexist in peace due to the different constructions that have been done in the area, including the institution Peace and hope.

In this way, the teacher proposes that the students take control of the situation and employ reforestation activities in the area in order to mitigate environmental impact.

Likewise, Luis Olmedo Martínez, director of Chingaza Natural Park, was very satisfied with the event and argued that he was very happy to see the interest that children have in caring for the environment. He was surprised and proud to see how much they know about plants, birds and moors.

On the other hand, Yuli Andrea Laguada, a mammalogist from the Chingaza Natural Park, explained to the audience that different species of animals live in this place, of which little is known about their care and that most of them are in danger of extinction.

For this reason, Laguada invited citizens to visit the park to learn about the preservation of fauna and so that they can adopt habits to take care of their ecosystem.