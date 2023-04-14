“This song was born from a difficult moment that I was going through, I wanted to get everything I was feeling out, use those emotions to feel my body again, feel connected again, I wanted to find the muse inside of me, bring out that woman full of strength, that’s what ‘Tamarindo’ is about, it’s that sweet and bitter taste of having to get out of what is everyday and what is bothering us to find the liberation that a pain process has”, express Nate Botero a KienyKe.com.

The video co-directed by Naty Botero y Nelson Perez, It is a production with a message of inclusion, where you can be and do what generates happiness, where you can take risks and stop tasting the bitter to live the sweet.

The album will be released by the hand of the documentary of his life in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Martawhere it seeks to raise awareness and encourage gratitude and respect for the earth, with a message to return some of the gifts that have been received from it.

See the video clip of ‘Tamarindo’: