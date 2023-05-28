The Swiss judiciary acquits preacher Tariq Ramadan of the fabricated charges against him, and he will continue to defend himself before the French judiciary to clear himself of the same charges.

The Swiss judiciary acquits preacher Tariq Ramadan of the fabricated charges against him, and he will continue to defend himself. As for the French judiciary, he acquits himself of the same charges.

Mohamed Sharky

We have already edited an article published on this website on the day the Western media raised the issue of accusing the Islamic preacher Tariq Ramadan of raping complainants who had filed lawsuits against him before the French and Swiss courts, and our prevailing belief at that time was that the man might have been a victim of a woven conspiracy because of his advocacy work in the heart of Western secularism. Especially since he is a debater who is fluent in the art of debate, and inflicts bitter defeats on secularists who debate with him, which aroused the ire of secularism in France in particular. His invitation was unparalleled.

We also pointed out on that day that God Almighty, who made His concluding message universal, included in it human models, whether they are normal or deviant, that would serve as a lesson for humanity until the Hour comes, because they are models that are repeated in every time and place. Among those examples is what was mentioned in Surat Yusuf, peace be upon him, who was subjected to terrible injustice when the dear woman and her female companions fabricated accusations against him, of which he is innocent of the wolf’s blood, and that lie cost him a few years in prison until God Almighty acquitted him. There will not be a time or place until the Hour will come, such as the story of the Prophet of God, Joseph, peace be upon him, in which some men will be victims of women who fabricate accusations of harassing or raping them because of a need in themselves that may be like the need of a dear woman or something else. Among these victims are those whose fortune stands by their side, and the truth is determined by their innocence, and among them are those whose misfortune is punished, and there is nothing left for him but to raise his grievance to the divine court, and those who carried unjustly in it that day were disappointed: judges, and fabricators of lies against the oppressed men who were victims of their slander.

And the truth was resolved in favor of the preacher who holds Swiss nationality, Tariq Ramadan, before the judiciary of his country, as he announced this in an interview that took place between them and a journalist, and he also expressed in it the psychological torment that he and his family suffered for five years, while he is waiting and waiting for the moment to announce his innocence from the slander he was slandered. At the behest of prejudiced parties that were targeting him because of his Islamic thought, which they consider a threat to secularism. And if this preacher did not bear the name Tariq Ramadan, as he said in his interview with the journalist, there would not have been all that uproar raised by the secular media, especially in France, with the aim of tarnishing his moral reputation in the land of pornography par excellence, which spares no effort in exporting it to the countries of Islam, and it defends those who take charge It was spread by its lackeys, whom it hires for that despicable purpose, and they are the ones whose voices are loud today, calling for the lifting of the criminalization of what they call “consensual” and “homosexuality.” It is paradoxical that the country that transgresses honor, allows consensualism and homosexuality, is the source of them, and defends those who drive them into Islamic countries, is the one that accuses a Muslim thinker and preacher of harassment and rape.

And what was mentioned in the dialogue of the preacher Tariq with his interviewer, the journalist, is that he is very sorry for the harm that has befallen the women’s cause because of the women who accused him of slander on charges that he is innocent of, and thus they were a great insult to the women’s cause in the countries of the West, and they thought that they were offering their girls a service on behalf of A path of slander that they fabricated against a preacher, and the judiciary of their countries revealed its incoherence and invalidity.

Finally, we wonder whether the French judiciary will follow the example of its Swiss counterpart in dealing with all the impartiality and integrity required in the proper judiciary with the case of the preacher Tariq Ramadan, or will it deviate from the avenue of integrity, impartiality, and objectivity, thus causing damage to its reputation and credibility before world public opinion???