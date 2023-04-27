The Taihu Lake Defense Commander-in-Chief held a video conference to ensure the safety of the entire river basin during the flood season

On April 26, the commander-in-chief of the Taihu Lake Defense Command held a video conference to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, deploy and advance key tasks this year, and ensure the safety of the entire river basin during the flood season. Xu Kunlin, Governor of Jiangsu Province and Commander-in-Chief of Taihu Lake Defense Command, and Liu Weiping, Vice Minister of Water Resources attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

Xu Kunlin pointed out that in the past year, all relevant departments in the basin have worked together, scientifically dispatched, and overcome difficulties to successfully prevent the impact of typhoons “Xuan Lannuo” and “Meihua” from heavy rainfall, and effectively deal with the super-standard floods in the tributaries of the Qiantang River and Minjiang River. Actively defusing the historically rare salt tide invasion of the Yangtze River Estuary has won the victory of flood control and drought relief in an all-round way.

Xu Kunlin emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At present, the whole party is carrying out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Accurately implement policies, make every effort to do a good job in flood control and drought relief, continue to increase the comprehensive management of Taihu Lake, and lay a solid foundation for high-quality economic and social development. At present, the Taihu Lake Basin and the rivers in the southeast have entered the flood season one after another. We must focus on rectification of weak links, check all kinds of hidden dangers, key parts and important engineering facilities by pulling a net, implement risk elimination measures, and pay close attention to reinforcement; focus on key areas. Defense, ensuring flood control safety of important rivers and lakes, implementing urban flood control and drainage measures, strengthening typhoon and mountain torrent disaster defense, strengthening reservoir, pond and dam safety management, ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property; focusing on improving emergency response capabilities, improving flood and drought disaster monitoring and early warning levels, Give full play to the regulation and storage functions of various water conservancy projects, strengthen the construction of professional teams for flood control and emergency rescue, strengthen technical support for emergency rescue and disaster relief, and effectively improve flood control and disaster mitigation capabilities; focus on key projects for construction, optimize the layout of water conservancy projects, accelerate the construction of major projects, and effectively improve comprehensive defense capabilities . It is necessary to make every effort to ensure the water supply and water ecological safety of Taihu Lake, solidly promote a new round of comprehensive treatment of Taihu Lake, and promote the continuous improvement of the ecology of Taihu Lake. It is necessary to firmly establish the idea of ​​”a game of chess”, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, command and dispatch, and unity and cooperation, and strive to win the overall victory of flood control and drought relief with pragmatic measures and a strong style of work.

Vice Governor Wang Hui, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province Li Yanyi, Vice Governor of Fujian Province Wang Jinfu, and relevant responsible comrades from Shanghai and Anhui Province attended meetings and delivered speeches at various venues. Zhu Wei, director of the bureau, made a work report, and the person in charge of the East China Regional Meteorological Center introduced the weather trend. Lu Deming, secretary-general of the provincial government, and relevant responsible comrades from the Ministry of Water Resources and the provinces and cities in the river basin attended the meeting. (Wang Tuo)

(Editors in charge: Li Jingye, Tang Lulu)

