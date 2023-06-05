The tax benefits for investments in the zomac and in the mechanism of works for taxes

Diario Del Huila, Tax Office

By: José Hilario Araque Cárdenas, tax adviser and consultant.

Juan Diego Araque Durán, lawyer specializing in tax law.

In the tax column of last Monday, May 29, we roughly outlined the tax issues brought by Law 2294 of 2023 “National Development Plan 2022-2026” and as the first topic we refer to the mechanism of “Works for Taxes” which contemplates today article 800-1 of the Tax Statute and has the objective of entering into agreements with national public entities for the execution of projects of economic and social significance in the different municipalities defined as the Areas Most Affected by the Armed Conflict (Zomac ) and in municipalities with Development Programs with a Territorial Focus (PDET.), in exchange for certain tax benefits that will be exposed in the next edition.

This same day, May 29, 2023, the national government promulgated Decree 0849 of 2023 to set the terms of payment of the income tax of those taxpayers legal entities that requested the linkage of the income tax until March 31, 2023 to the “Works for Taxes” system, and established that the income tax return for taxable year 2022 of these taxpayers can be submitted until May 31, 2023 and pay the balance to be paid no later than August 31, 2023.

Withholding and self-withholding in income tax for new companies located in the ZOMAC.

INVESTMENTS IN THE ZOMAC:

Law 1819 of 2016 known as the great structural tax reform of the year 2016, in its Part XI, has as its title TAX INCENTIVES TO CLOSE THE GAPS OF SOCIOECONOMIC INEQUALITY IN THE AREAS MOST AFFECTED BY THE ARMED CONFLICT (ZOMAC).

PURPOSE AND TEMPORALITY. Articles 235 and 236 contemplate the temporality and type of companies that can access these tax benefits and their purpose is to temporarily promote economic-social development, employment and organized forms of peasants, indigenous communities, Afro descendants, raizales, palenqueras and rural producers, in the ZOMACs seeking to close the economic and social gap between them and the rest of the country. They can access the benefits:

Microenterprises: Those whose total assets do not exceed 501 current legal monthly minimum wages. Small business: Whose total assets are greater than 501 and less than 5,001 current legal monthly minimum wages. Medium-sized company: Total assets are greater than 5,001 and less than 15,000 current legal monthly minimum wages. Large company: One whose total assets are equal to or greater than 15,000 current legal monthly minimum wages. And it defines as a new company: Those companies that start their main economic activity after the promulgation of this Law 1819 of 2016. The start of the main economic activity will be understood as the date of registration in the commercial register, regardless of whether the corresponding company previously operated as an informal business.

TAXATION REGIME IN THE ZOMAC. Article 237 contemplates the tax regime for new companies that start activities in the Zomac and establishes that new companies that are micro, small, medium and large companies, which have their main domicile and develop all their economic activity in the Zomac and that comply with the minimum amounts of investment and employment generation defined by the national Government, they will comply with the substantive tax obligations corresponding to income tax and complementary, following the parameters mentioned below:

SPECIAL INCOME TAX RATES

NEW COMPANIES THAT ARE MICRO AND SMALL BUSINESSES that start their activities in Zomac:

Taxable years 2022 to 2024: Rate of 25% of the general income tax rate for legal or similar persons;

Taxable years from 2025 to 2027: Rate of 50% of the general rate;

From now on: They will be taxed at the general rate.

NEW COMPANIES THAT ARE MEDIUM AND LARGE COMPANIES that start their activities in Zomac:

Taxable years from 2022 to 2027: Rate of 75% of the general rate;

Hereafter at the general rate.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR INVESTMENT AND EMPLOYMENT GENERATION. Decree 1650 of 2017: direct employment: It is the one that is generated when the beneficiary company of the tax incentive binds personnel through employment contracts from December 29, 2016 and until December 31, 2027 inclusive, in the amount indicated in Annex No. 3 of this decree.

Investment: It is the minimum amount of property, plant, equipment and inventory used in income-generating economic activities, which has been acquired under any modality after December 29, 2016 and which is part of the gross equity of new companies that start activities. in the ZOMACs, whose physical location is within the ZOMACs, during the term of validity of the tax regime.

Company name of the new companies: It is the one that the new companies must use during the term that they enjoy the tax incentive. In the company name, the expression “ZOMAC” will be added at the end.

Excluded companies:

Those classified as large taxpayers dedicated to port activity even when they are merged or split.

Those dedicated to mining or services related to it, by virtue of legally granted concessions, even when they are merged or divided.

Those dedicated to the exploitation of hydrocarbons or services related to it, by virtue of legally granted concessions, even when they are merged or divided.

Loss of the tax regime for new companies that start activities in the ZOMACs. When:

Change the main domicile to a municipality that has not been declared as ZOMAC, during the validity of the tax regime

Develop their economic activity in a territory other than the Zones most affected by the armed conflict – ZOMAC.

They fail to meet the investment and employment requirements.

Develop acts or legal business that configure circumstances classified as abuse in tax matters.

WITHHOLDING AT SOURCE AND SELF-RETENTION ON INCOME.

When payments or account credits are made to a legal entity that is a beneficiary of this tax incentive (article 237 Law 1819 of 2016), the withholding rate at source will be calculated proportionally to the percentage of the income and complementary tax rate. of the beneficiary company.

Tax benefits in income tax for taxable years 2022 and following for new companies in the ZOMAC.

1.6 OBLIGATIONS OF THE TAXPAYERS IN THE ZOMAC:

Register and keep the RUT updated; Indicate in the RUT the condition of micro, small, medium or large company; Annual certification issued by the legal representative and the public accountant or fiscal auditor, as the case may be, stating:

The categorization of society

The real and material existence of the assets

The registration of assets in accordance with the accounting regulatory technical frameworks in force in Colombia

The incorporation of the assets to the gross equity of the company, and

The information that allows the control of the investment requirements, job creation, development of the activity, and the real and material location of the company.

1.7 LIST OF MUNICIPALITIES QUALIFIED AS ZOMAC.

In annexes 2 and 3 of Decree 1650 of 2017, the municipalities affected by the armed conflict and the amounts of investment and employment were listed.

For Huila, only the following municipalities were included: Acevedo, Algeciras, Baraya, Colombia, Hobo, Isnos and Tello. Decree 1650 of October 9, 2017.

The next edition will analyze characteristics and tax benefits in income tax under the Works for Taxes mechanism.

