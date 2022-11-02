Source title: The tax burden of individual industrial and commercial households in my country has dropped by more than 80% year by year, and there is no need to pay taxes

The "Regulations on Promoting the Development of Individual Industrial and Commercial Households" was adopted at the 190th executive meeting of the State Council on September 26, 2022, and will come into force on November 1, 2022. On November 1, the State Council Information Office held a regular policy briefing to introduce the "Regulations on Promoting the Development of Individual Industrial and Commercial Households" (hereinafter referred to as the "Regulations"). "The preferential tax and fee policies have covered all individual industrial and commercial households. From 2020 to the end of September this year, a total of 1,027.2 billion yuan has been reduced in taxes and fees for individual industrial and commercial households." Dai Shiyou, director of the Policy and Regulation Department of the State Administration of Taxation, said at the press conference. According to reports, in 2020, in order to support individual industrial and commercial households to cope with the impact of the epidemic and promote the resumption of work and business, the taxable sales income of small-scale taxpayers, including individual industrial and commercial households, is subject to a 3% collection rate and a 1% value-added tax is levied. At the same time, individual industrial and commercial households are exempted from social insurance premiums in stages, allowing individual industrial and commercial households to defer the payment of personal income tax and social security premiums for the year. In 2021, the VAT-free monthly sales of small-scale taxpayers including individual industrial and commercial households will be increased from 100,000 yuan to 150,000 yuan, and the taxable income of individual industrial and commercial households will not exceed 1 million yuan. On the basis of preferential policies, personal income tax will be halved. Dai Shiyou said that this year, a new combined tax and fee support policy will be implemented, and the support for individual industrial and commercial households will be further increased by means of "refund, reduction, exemption and delay". At the same time, the State Administration of Taxation timely compiled and continuously updated the "Guidelines for Preferential Tax and Fee Policies for Small and Micro Enterprises and Individual Industrial and Commercial Households", organized service months for individual industrial and commercial households, and launched a special campaign to help small and micro market players develop "Spring Rain Runs Seedlings" to help individuals Industrial and commercial households timely understand, accurately grasp, and make full use of tax and fee concessions, and the policy effect continues to emerge. First, the scale of burden reduction has continued to expand, and preferential tax and fee policies have covered all self-employed industrial and commercial households. From 2020 to the end of September this year, a total of 1,027.2 billion yuan in tax and fee reductions has been provided for self-employed industrial and commercial households. The second is that the tax burden is decreasing year by year. Benefiting from a series of tax and fee reduction policies issued by the state, currently over 80% of the individual industrial and commercial households in the country do not need to pay tax. Four percent. Third, the vitality of market entities has been continuously enhanced. Under the combined effect of a series of policies such as taxes and fees, from 2020 to September this year, a total of 17.342 million new individual industrial and commercial households have been established among tax-related market entities nationwide, in order to stabilize employment and protect people's livelihood. played a positive role. "In the next step, the tax department will conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, closely cooperate with other departments, and take effective and effective measures to effectively promote the implementation of the "Regulations". China will enable individual industrial and commercial households to enjoy the dividends, improve the convenience of individual industrial and commercial households in the optimization of service measures, make practical profits for individual industrial and commercial households in helping to solve difficulties, and actively help the development and growth of individual industrial and commercial households." Dai Shiyou said.

