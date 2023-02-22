On the afternoon of this Tuesday, spokesmen for the taxi drivers met with the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Francisco Reyes González; the Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, Sandra Milena Urrutia Pérez; the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Arturo Luis Luna Tapia; and the Superintendent of Transportation, Ayda Lucy Ospina Arias, with the purpose of discussing the problems that afflict this union; However, less than half an hour before the meeting began, the yellow stain leaders left the table due to lack of guarantees.

The taxi drivers alleged that the Minister of Labor Gloria Inés Ramírez Ríos and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez Torres, with whom they intended to discuss the increase in gasoline prices and the regulation of digital mobility applications, were not present.

After the “conciliation table” ended, the Minister of Transport affirmed that the ministry’s positions are still open for dialogue and consultation with all the actors in the sector.

Regarding the protests scheduled for this Wednesday, the Minister of Transportation stated that the government accepts respectful social demonstrations; although, it will not allow blockades to attack the general interest of Colombians. For this reason, it will issue subpoenas and send cranes to immobilize taxi drivers who block roads.

“We are not going to allow the general interest of Colombians to be violated. Faced with the blockades, we are going to use the rules that enable us to give subpoenas. We are going to have cranes and the means ready so that the rights of others are not affected,” Reyes said.

In the capital of Risaraldense, the taxi drivers union has announced that the mobilization will begin at 5:30 in the morning in different sectors of the city.

MEETING POINTS