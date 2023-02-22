Home News The taxi drivers’ strike ends in Santa Marta
The taxi drivers’ strike ends in Santa Marta

by admin
After 3:30 in the afternoon of this Ash Wednesday, taxi drivers in Santa Marta decided to end the demonstration that began at dawn in several points of the Troncal del Caribe and that generated chaos in the mobility of the district.

The news was confirmed by one of the leaders of the demonstration in the capital of Magdalena, who indicated through a video that, by order of his representative in Bogotá, the protest has come to an end.

The decision is due to the dialogues held by the National Government with the representatives of this union and that, apparently, they advanced in a positive way and in favor of the drivers of the ‘yellow spot’.

“Our adviser, Pedro Defex, ordered move our vehicles because there are already results”, said one of the spokesmen.

Thus, it is expected that in the next few days the document of the agreement with the Ministry of Transportin which a reduction in the price of fuels and the regulation of digital platforms.

