Walter Benavides Antia Columnist Leidy Natalia Muñoz Ruiz, “la Profe”, is the most outstanding cyclist that Risaralda has had in its entire history. Born in Andes (Antioquia), she considers herself more risaraldense than anyone, since she arrives with her parents when she is 4 years old. 2007. She participates in the III Colombian Women’s Tour (position 6 and wins…

Exclusive content for subscribers