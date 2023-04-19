The teaching staff at the new school in El Remanso was finally completed

Almost 3 months have elapsed since the start of the 2023 school year in Pereira, a time when the Manos Unidas educational institution at the El Remanso campus had a deficit of teachers, which hindered the normal development of classes, as well as several protests by the parents.

As reported by the Ministry of Education, the teachers required for the optimal provision of the service to the students have already been linked. In such a way that now the educational establishment has 10 new teachers (4 of them for primary, 4 for secondary and middle and 2 reincorporations of teachers by occupational physician) in the following areas of knowledge: dances, physical education, natural sciences – environmental -, basic elementary and mathematics.

With this assignment of teachers, it is expected that this week there will be academic normality in both locations of the aforementioned school.

It must be remembered that this headquarters in El Remanso, was one of the new schools that corresponded to Pereira during the government of President Santos and like hundreds of educational infrastructures in the country, it had several delays due to the non-compliance of the contractor that had initially selected.

New furniture had already been delivered to this school, represented by 410 school positions for preschool and secondary schools, made up of chairs and tables for children and young people, for which $77 million was invested.