The team behind the Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023

Overcome setbacks and ensure that each event of the first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023, was a successor, was the great challenge of administrative and logistics team of the newspaper EL PILÓNwho worked tirelessly for four days to provide the best experience for literature lovers in the city.

Alexandra Acuña Acosta, Marketing leader of EL PILÓN, highlighted the teamwork and the way in which they managed to solve the adversities that arose in the march due to external factors such as the weather, which forced the opening ceremony to be moved from Alfonso López square to the House of Culture. Likewise, the conversations in Gases del Caribe that went from being held in the central patio to the corridors of the place in Callejón de la Estrella.

“On Saturday at Gases del Caribe we had two events and we had to reorganize the space due to the rain, minutes before the start time. The acceptance of the people was very good and they waited for us to make the new assembly in Gases del Caribe and hold the discussion”Acuñ saida.

On the other hand, he mentioned that one of the positive points of the fair, in addition to the full capacity of the stages, was the gratitude of the publishers and stationers that participated in the Valledupar Book Fair, Felva 2023 with their stands in Plaza Alfonso López, who, for the most part, confirmed their assistance in next year’s version.

“EL PILÓN is a team that supports a lot, they always have the friendly side of the writers and they took away that feeling that we were so involved and we put on the shirt to be able to support and help at all times”, he added.

For his part, Dairys Figueroa, Head of Human Resources at EL PILÓN, said In the coming months, more activities will be carried out in the city, fulfilling the objective of the publishing house to strengthen educational and cultural spaces in the region.

“The idea of ​​EL PILÓN is to continue carrying out its forums and fairs, which is one of the products we are currently working on. It was quite a hard day, but the idea was always to get the final product, which was the Book Fair.was very well received and many congratulations were received by different means”, Figuerora said.

They spent more than three months planning the Valledupar Book Fair that captured the attention of locals and visitors to the capital of Cesar, reflecting the teamwork and professionalism of the entire EL PILÓN team, from journalists, administrators and the logistics group, those primarily in charge of ensuring that everything was in order.