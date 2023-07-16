The team that would have asked for Daniel Ruíz to be his new reinforcement

One of the Colombian promises that came out of millionaires During these three years of process of Alberto Gamero was Daniel Ruízwho had number 10 and began a successful career with the albiazul club, where he only lacked the title to consolidate himself among the best in the team.

Despite his talent and his goals, he did not have regularity in Brazil, the country from which he hopes to return to Colombia, due to his differences with the technical management, which will not take him into account for what will be the end of 2023, in the that he did not play much and did not show the good level that took him out of Colombia.

It may interest you: Great of Italy in which Cuadrado would play the following season

For the Colombian there is the possibility of returning to millionaires taking into account that Santos did not take the deal for the Colombian, who also could not comply with the clause of minutes and games played, for the interests of the team he leads Alberto Gamerowho could be left with a little money for making the purchase option effective.

However, another Colombian soccer team would be asking for him on his possible return to our country. Is about National Athletica club that would be interested in taking over his services, after the various outings he has had and the possibility that Jarlan Barrera I don’t want to stay in the club anymore.

See what Salomé Fajardo said about the Colombian Daniel Ruíz: