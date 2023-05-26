The “Teboune” reaps insult and humiliation in his visit to Portugal…!!

Salim El Hawary

No one understood the humiliating way in which the disgraced President Tebboune was treated during his visit to Portugal on Tuesday evening, when he was not received by any member of the government of Portugal, at Lisbon airport…only he found himself – in a precedent of its kind – in front of members of the corps The Algerian diplomat accredited in Lisbon, in an impressive scene that is not worthy of the reputation of a head of state, knowing that international norms necessitate that the guest president be received by the head of the receiving state or his representative…

Tebboune’s visit, in this particular circumstance, to the Republic of Portugal raised several questions and speculations, especially since it coincided with the explicit position of the Republic of Portugal after the fourteenth session of the high-level meeting between Morocco and Portugal, which ended with the signing of a number of bilateral agreements in many fields, and the two countries’ affirmation of their desire to make a shift. Qualitative in their relations based on the historical and geographical ties that unite them, noting that during the meeting with Moroccan officials, Portugal publicly expressed its support for the international path aimed at settling the fabricated dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, according to the Moroccan plan for autonomy, as the most realistic solution.

It seems clear that Tebboune’s jogging towards the Portuguese Republic came as a result of Algeria’s failure to absorb the gains and agreements between Morocco and Portugal, which prompted the bad gang – represented by its chief personally – to resort to the game of cowards, in an attempt to win over Portugal by using the gas card, temptations and economic privileges, which is a policy It did not work… but, according to observers, this visit plunged the “Tabboune” the fake president into a quagmire unworthy of a head of state, because of the pelting of eggs by the Algerian community in Portugal, as well as the insult he was subjected to during his meeting with the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, who is Sitting in a low place, in a miserable, pitiful state, his gaze directed upwards where His Excellency the Portuguese President sat in a comfortable chair….

And because the Portuguese position on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara is fixed and cannot be changed by a visit that came a week after Lisbon reaffirmed its principled position on the issue of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom, the Portuguese president would have cut off doubts with certainty in the press conference between the two parties regarding Portugal’s position on the Moroccan Sahara. And Shanaf Isma’a, the President lied, when he said literally, “Our position is firm, and he respects and supports the role of the United Nations and its decisions on the issue.”

The insult to President Tebboune continued after the Portuguese president refused to attend the signing of the agreements between the two countries and entrusted the task to Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa to sign the signing ceremony with Tebboune on several partnership agreements between the two countries.