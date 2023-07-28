Home » The Technological University of Chocó approved the Medicine program
News

The Technological University of Chocó approved the Medicine program

by admin
The Technological University of Chocó approved the Medicine program

The Expanded Superior Council of the Technological University of Chocó approved the draft Agreement through which the Medicine program is created in the institution.

The next step is to perfect the project and process its qualified registration with the Ministry of Education.

This important program arises as a need in the Pacific region, especially in the department of Chocó, and thus expand the academic offer and increase the health services in the region.

It will have three important components for educational development: the training process of students, improving the needs of the region with an emphasis on tropical medicine, family and community medicine, and extensive training for health administration, which will undoubtedly contribute to respond to the particular needs of the department.

This important advance has been possible thanks to the agreements established in the Civic Committee for the Dignity and Salvation of Chocó, and the work carried out by directors of the UTCH with a group of medical specialists.

In the same way, the first debate was given to the project of agreement by means of which the ethnic approach is adopted in the UTCH. A commission is created to structure this project.

See also  Brighton will loan Jeremy to recover his level

You may also like

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, HE Madame...

March of university students ended in a strong...

Man kills three people in an apartment building...

Mali’s economy has shown signs of resilience despite...

With the children of Timbiquí, Cauca, laboratories with...

The 31st Summer Universiade Opens in Chengdu with...

Improved performance and new features

IX Games of La Francophonie: Félix Tshisekedi salutes...

Cuban Man Chooses to Live in Truck Due...

Nine municipalities of Casanare will have a gas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy