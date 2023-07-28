The Technological University of Chocó approved the Medicine program

The Expanded Superior Council of the Technological University of Chocó approved the draft Agreement through which the Medicine program is created in the institution.

The next step is to perfect the project and process its qualified registration with the Ministry of Education.

This important program arises as a need in the Pacific region, especially in the department of Chocó, and thus expand the academic offer and increase the health services in the region.

It will have three important components for educational development: the training process of students, improving the needs of the region with an emphasis on tropical medicine, family and community medicine, and extensive training for health administration, which will undoubtedly contribute to respond to the particular needs of the department.

This important advance has been possible thanks to the agreements established in the Civic Committee for the Dignity and Salvation of Chocó, and the work carried out by directors of the UTCH with a group of medical specialists.

In the same way, the first debate was given to the project of agreement by means of which the ethnic approach is adopted in the UTCH. A commission is created to structure this project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

