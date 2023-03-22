On March 16, a teenager stabbed a 13-year-old classmate at the José Mariano Calderón School Center, in Santiago Texacuangos, department of San Salvador.

According to the authorities, the minor under 13 years of age was stabbed by one of his classmates, the victim was transferred to a hospital center to receive medical assistance.

A 13-year-old teenager was stabbed by a classmate at the José Mariano Calderón School Center, Santiago Texacuangos. We are investigating the fact, while the minor is being treated at the Saldaña Hospital. — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) March 17, 2023

In this sense, the defendant faced a hearing this day in the Third Juvenile Court of the capital. The court ruled that the minor will receive treatment at a mental health center.

In addition, the FGR mentioned that after the treatment received by the adolescent, they will apply the respective measures that could be requesting placement in a center for minors.

