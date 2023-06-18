The temperature broke through 40°C, and the heat in Beijing became an “air fryer” | 39.9°C | High temperature in Beijing | Fake

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 16, 2023]In the past two days, the temperature in Beijing has continued to rise, and the heat is unbearable. The official meteorological department’s forecast has exceeded 39°C, and people have measured that the temperature in many areas has exceeded 40°C.

On June 16, the two entries of “Beijing High Temperature” and “Beijing Recheng Air Fryer” on the mainland microblog received widespread attention. 40°C.

At 09:00 on June 16, 2023, the Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued a high-temperature orange warning, saying that the highest temperature in most parts of Beijing is expected to reach 37-39°C from the 16th to the 17th.

A forecaster from the Beijing Meteorological Observatory reminded, “In this high-temperature process, the road surface temperature will reach above 50°C, which will easily lead to traffic accidents such as road damage, vehicle tire blowout, and spontaneous combustion.”

According to the “Beijing Daily” report, today’s Beijing cannot be described with a single word “hot”! Just now, at 14:34, the temperature at the Southern Suburb Observatory, which represents the “Beijing Temperature”, has exceeded the forecasted 39°C and reached 39.4°C, breaking the record for the highest temperature in mid-June, and it is still rising.

According to the forecast, the high-temperature grilling mode in Beijing will continue tomorrow, and the highest temperature may reach 37°C, or match the record for the number of consecutive days at 37°C in the same period of the year. The public needs to reduce their outdoor activities to prevent heat stroke.

This week, many places in northern China ushered in high-temperature weather. High temperatures above 35°C have covered an area of ​​more than 2 million square kilometers including Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, and Henan.

The WeChat public account “China Weather Enthusiast” stated that today’s high temperature is mainly concentrated in the northern part of the North China Plain to the Yanshan Mountains. Tianjin Xiqing National Station is 39.8 degrees, and Beijing’s southern suburbs is 39.4 degrees. They are the second and third highest in history in June, respectively. Chengde, Hebei leads the country with 40.9 degrees, Dagang, Tianjin, Lingyuan City, Jianping County, and Kazuo County, Liaoning also won the first 40 degrees in two provinces and cities this year; in addition, Tianjin, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, and Liaoning have broken June Highest temperature record. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the focus of high temperature will expand to the northeast plain, and the 35-degree high temperature line will rush all the way from western Liaoning to Heilongjiang. Friends in the northeast should also pay attention to heatstroke prevention and cooling!

Netizens in Beijing have expressed their enthusiasm, “It’s heating up”, “Beijing is hot into an air fryer”, “I just went out to throw out the garbage, and when I came back, my forehead was sweating, it’s like being in the oven outside”, “The recent daily life is that I receive it every day High temperature red alert”.

There are also Beijing netizens who took pictures of the temperature in the car and said, “Not only that, it has reached 45.5°C”, “My maximum display is 41°C, you told me 39.4°C, I laughed”, “As we all know, the reported temperature is 38°C and 39°C, the actual It must have been above 40°C”, “Did your official thermometer reach 39.9°C???”.

Some netizens said, “The highest temperature occurs in the Xingshou-Xiaotangshan area in Changping, with the peak between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius; the ancient observatory in Jianguomen is also around 42 degrees Celsius.”

Some netizens also said, “The weather forecast can’t report more than 40 degrees”, “40 degrees is a holiday, so our temperature gauge is up to 39.9”, “If you can’t report it, don’t report it, the thermometer is 44 degrees”, “The temperature is fake.” , “Which country are we dismantling, counterfeiting is the norm, it’s normal.”

