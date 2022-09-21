The week started with fine weather. On September 20, Zhenjiang was cloudy and sometimes overcast. Affected by weak cold air, the temperature dropped slightly in the morning and evening, with a maximum temperature of 23.4°C and a minimum temperature of 19.3°C. Friends who need to go out in the early morning, especially parents who pick up and drop off their children, should feel a little cold, so it is best to add an extra coat.

In the next ten days, there will be weak precipitation at the end of the month, and the rest of the period will be dominated by cloudy weather. In terms of temperature, the highest temperature fluctuates between 24°C and 28°C, the lowest temperature is 16°C to 19°C in the early stage, and rises above 20°C at the end of the month. Although the cold air has quietly “set off”, the weather is fickle, and the temperature will still rise in the future. Don’t rush to pack your summer clothes.

Specific forecast: cloudy to overcast on September 21, northeasterly wind 3 to 4, minimum temperature around 17°C, maximum temperature around 24°C; cloudy on September 22, minimum temperature 17°C to 18°C, maximum temperature 27°C to 28°C; On the 23rd, it was cloudy to overcast, with a minimum temperature of 18°C ​​to 19°C and a maximum temperature of 25°C to 26°C. (Reporter Zhu Qiuxia)